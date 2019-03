ACROBiosystems, a leading manufacturer of recombinant proteins, announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement with ProMab Biotechnologies, a leading manufacturer of monoclonal antibodies and CAR-T cells.

The combination of ACROBiosystems protein portfolio, innovation lab capabilities and ProMab’s distinct experience in antibody and CAR-T cell generation, together our companies can bring added value and support to cancer immunotherapy development”. Mike Chen, CEO of ACROBiosystems

These two biotech companies have been producing innovative products and custom services in the life Bio Pharmaceutical Industry for decades.

It is exciting to formalize a collaboration with a company whom we respect and whose innovative services complement our own so well”. John Wu, CEO of ProMab Biotechnologies

It is expected that the services offered through this collaboration will become available in either company’s websites in the next few weeks.