ACROBiosystems opens new Innovation laboratory in Delaware

January 18, 2018, ACROBiosystems officially opened its new Innovation laboratory in the Delaware Innovation Space in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, and held a grand opening ceremony. Mike Chen, Chairman and CEO of ACROBiosystems; Charles Riordan, Vice President, Research and Innovation, University of Delaware; William D. Provine, Chairman and CEO, Delaware Innovation Park; Alexa Dembek, Director, Science Innovation, DuPont Many guests from all walks of life, including government agencies, investment institutions, biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes, attended the opening ceremony and the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

ACROBiosystems Innovation laboratory is in Delaware Innovation Park, which is co-founded by Delaware State Government, the University of Delaware and DuPont. To further increase the company's client offering, the laboratory has established equipment platforms, including Illumina MiSeq Sequencer for TCR Screening, MSD hypersensitivity multi-factor electrochemiluminescence analyzer QuickPlex SQ 120 for biomarker, PK, sample analysis and custom Assay Development.

The laboratory will use technology and platform innovation as the core, developing integrated products and technology solutions in the drug development process and pre-clinical research phase, with strategic customers, Universities, and Biomedical Research companies focused on the field of high-tech development. At the same time, building a new collaboration to bring further Technology Innovation and support to the Industry.

Since in 2010, ACROBiosystems has been working with TOP 50 Biopharmaceutical companies throughout the world. The company provides customers around the world with high quality target products and solutions that facilitate the drug discovery process. ACROBiosystems now has more than 2,000 biopharmaceutical customers in more than 60 countries around the world, in addition to its manufacturing R&D center in Beijing, China, the Innovation Lab in Wilmington, Delaware, Office in Newark, Delaware. And offices in Shanghai, China; San Jose, St. Louis, and Boston.

"ACROBiosystems Innovation Lab is a perfect example of how Delaware collaborates with businesses, and I welcome and look forward to our collaboration with ACROBiosystems." commented William D. Provine, Chairman and CEO of Innovative Industrial Park, Delaware, in his opening remarks. The completion of the innovation Laboratory is that ACROBiosystems provides an important support for the company to broaden its client offering, product lines, develop new concepts, lays a deeper foundation for enhancing collaborations with industry organizations and related scientific research institutes and enterprises. ACRO Biosystems will continue to provide ongoing assistance in areas such as early target discovery, drug development, pre-clinical research.