Bettersize Announces the Release of Powder Characteristics Guidebook

As powder products become more complex, the need for detailed testing is becoming increasingly urgent. In May 2021, Bettersize raised the bar again with the release of a new guidebook on powder characteristics.

Image Credit: Bettersize Ltd.

Powder Characteristics guidebook features 9 packed chapters about basic powder characteristics including the angle of repose, angle of fall, angle of difference, angle of spatula, bulk density, tapped density, compressibility, and Hausner ratio.

It comes with a range of resources and solutions to the problems about powder characterization that can help scientists and researchers seize the opportunities in the research and development of Pharmaceuticals, Toners, Battery materials, Powder detergents, Metal powders, Building materials, Ceramics, Soils, Sediments, Oil, and the Petrochemical industry.

Find out all solutions to your problems with powder characterization in this guidebook.

Download the free guidebook now

For further details, please visit: bettersizeinstruments.com/products/powder-characteristics.html

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. (2021, May 20). Bettersize Announces the Release of Powder Characteristics Guidebook. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 20, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210520/Bettersize-Announces-the-Release-of-Powder-Characteristics-Guidebook.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. "Bettersize Announces the Release of Powder Characteristics Guidebook". News-Medical. 20 May 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210520/Bettersize-Announces-the-Release-of-Powder-Characteristics-Guidebook.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. "Bettersize Announces the Release of Powder Characteristics Guidebook". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210520/Bettersize-Announces-the-Release-of-Powder-Characteristics-Guidebook.aspx. (accessed May 20, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. 2021. Bettersize Announces the Release of Powder Characteristics Guidebook. News-Medical, viewed 20 May 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210520/Bettersize-Announces-the-Release-of-Powder-Characteristics-Guidebook.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »