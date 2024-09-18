Pushing the limits — Pharma characterization with light scattering

Join Bettersize upcoming webinar, “Pharma Characterization with Light Scattering” on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 | 11:00-12:00 (ET).

Bettersize Instruments, a leading manufacturer of particle analysis instrumentation, will host an informative webinar on enhancing pharmaceutical development with advanced particle analysis. The webinar will focus on the critical role of particle size, zeta potential, and light scattering in pharmaceutical development and manufacture.

Register Now!

WEBINAR DETAILS

Pharma Characterization with Light Scattering

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

11:00-12:00 (EDT)

Online

This webinar features two expert speakers who will explore the crucial roles of particle size, zeta potential, and light scattering techniques in pharmaceutical development, focusing on their impact on drug formulation, stability, and quality. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore case studies demonstrating how light scattering is used to understand drug interactions and enhance product effectiveness. A live question-and-answer session with the speakers will also be included, providing a platform for participants to engage and seek advice.

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS

Dr. John F. Miller, founder of Enlighten Scientific, brings over 35 years of expertise in colloid and nanoparticle science, as well as pharmaceutical product development. A pioneer in his field, Dr. Miller earned his Ph.D. in colloid chemistry from the University of Bristol and revolutionized zeta potential measurement with his invention of Phase Analysis Light Scattering (PALS). His distinguished career at GlaxoSmithKline included leading the development of blockbuster pharmaceutical products, such as the ADVAIR® HFA Inhalation Aerosol.

Zhibin Guo, MS, is a highly regarded Senior Application Scientist at Bettersize Instruments, the co-author of A Practical Guide to Nanoparticle Characterization by Light Scattering Techniques, and an expert in the dynamic light scattering product line. With a master's degree in pharmaceutical synthesis from Seoul National University, he brings deep understanding and extensive experience in nanoparticle analysis and drug delivery system characterization using light scattering techniques.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Pharmaceutical professionals, researchers, and anyone interested in advancing their knowledge of particle characterization in drug development are encouraged to attend. Participants will gain valuable insights into the latest technologies and methods for enhancing pharmaceutical product quality and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Register Now!

ABOUT BETTERSIZE INSTRUMENTS

Bettersize Instruments is a leading manufacturer of particle characterization instruments, offering advanced solutions for precise measurement of particle size, shape, and powder characteristics. Their reliable and innovative tools support industries such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals, helping scientists and engineers optimize research and production processes globally. With a strong commitment to advancing particle analysis technology, Bettersize continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide. For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit the webinar registration page.