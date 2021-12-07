Lunaphore to host inaugural Spatial Biology Week™ virtual meeting

Lunaphore, a Swiss life sciences company developing technology to enable spatial biology in every laboratory, today announced the events and activities planned around the inaugural Lunaphore Spatial Biology Week™, taking place virtually December 6-10, 2021.

The five-day online meeting will highlight how new technology solutions are lowering the barriers for adoption of spatial biology technologies in a wide range of research laboratories in hospitals, academia, core facilities and the biopharmaceutical industry. Registration is free and open to researchers from Europe and North America.

During the meeting, scientific experts at prominent industry and academic research institutions will discuss real-world applications of spatial biology methods to advance research in immuno-oncology, pathology, immunology, and infectious diseases, among other fields. Confirmed speakers include:

Dr. Charlotte Stadler, Head of the National Spatial Proteomics Facility, SciLifeLab (Sweden)

Dr. Alexander Klimowicz, Senior Principal Scientist, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals (USA)1

Dr. Matthew Pugh, MRC Clinical Research Training Fellow, University of Birmingham (UK)

Dr. Inti Zlobec, Head of the Translational Research Unit (TRU), University of Bern (Switzerland)

Dr. Andrew Janowczyk, Assistant Research Professor, Department of Biomedical, Engineering, Case School of Engineering (USA)

Event Overview:

Monday, December 6: From protein to RNA analysis: educational series on spatial biology

Tuesday, December 7: From hypothesis to screening: spatial proteomics day

Wednesday, December 8: From fundamental to translational research: spatial biology for all laboratories

Thursday, December 9: The future of spatial biology

Friday, December 10: Spatial biology: workshops and user-dedicated sessions

Disclaimer:

1 This is the sole opinion of Dr. Alexander Klimowicz based on his personal experience with different multiplex immunohistochemistry platforms. The presentation does not represent any official endorsement by Boehringer Ingelheim.

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company born in 2014 with the vision of enabling spatial biology in every laboratory. Lunaphore has developed a game-changing chip technology which can extract spatial proteomic and genomic data from tumors and transform any simple assay into multiplex spatial biology without complexity. Lunaphore empowers researchers to push the boundaries of research to ultimately develop the next generation personalized therapies. For further information on Lunaphore and its products, please visit www.lunaphore.com.