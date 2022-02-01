Phico Therapeutics establishes Scientific Advisory Board

Phico Therapeutics Ltd (‘Phico’), a biotechnology company developing engineered phage technology as the basis of a new generation of antibiotics to overcome antibacterial resistance, today announced that it has established a Science Advisory Board (SAB) to provide strategic scientific guidance to the Company. The highly experienced advisory board will support the progression of Phico’s lead therapeutic, SASPject PT3.9, to clinical trial.

“The formation of our SAB marks an exciting next stage of Phico’s progression. I am delighted that Phico has demonstrated its ability to attract a team of highly accomplished field leaders, and, following our successful fund raising and CARB-X grant, I look forward continuing our journey to clinical trial under the expert guidance of our new SAB.” Dr. Heather Fairhead, Phico Founder and CEO

The newly appointed SAB comprises of field leaders including:

Professor Clive Page is Professor of Pharmacology and Director of the Sackler Institute of Pulmonary Pharmacology at King’s College London. He has published over 250 scientific papers and has received a number of prestigious awards including the Royal Society of Biology President’s Medal in 2012 for an outstanding contribution to the life sciences and, in 2017, an OBE for Services to Pharmacology. Clive is Chair of the Company’s SAB.

Professor Anne Greenough is currently Professor of Neonatology and Clinical Respiratory Physiology, Director of Education and Training at King’s College London. She was Chair of the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Paediatrics Specialty Group and Vice President of Science and Research, Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health. Anne’s research interests focus on the early origins of chronic respiratory disease and include factors affecting antenatal lung growth and treatment of chronic lung disease.

Professor William Hope is Chair of AMR Research at the University of Liverpool and currently leads the Centre of Excellence in Infectious Diseases Research (CEIDR) which focuses on antimicrobial resistance. William brings with him over 30 years of experience across areas such as infectious disease, clinical microbiology and antimicrobial drug development and therapies.

Professor Andrew Lever is Professor of Infectious Diseases and the University of Cambridge and Honorary Consultant Physician at Cambridge University Hospital Foundation Trust. In 2000, he was appointed Chair of infectious diseases at the University of Cambridge, becoming the first ever clinician to be elected through the academic promotions procedure of the University. Andrew has also served for several years on various advisory committees both in the UK and internationally.

Professor Frank van Haren is a senior Intensive Care Physician and the Director of Intensive Care at the St George Hospital in Sydney, Australia. He is an international leader and expert in clinical and translational research in intensive care, with a specific interest in respiratory failure and is currently leading 2 investigator-initiated multi-national collaborative COVID-19 studies. Frank has published more than 150 articles and book chapters and given more than 130 invited presentations at international conferences.

Professor Mark Wilcox is Chair of PHE’s Rapid Review Panel (reviews the utility of infection prevention & control products for the NHS), and a member of the PHE’s Programme Board on Healthcare Associated Infection & Antimicrobial Resistance. He has advised the UK government through the pandemic and the Department of Health in England on associated infections. Mark has over 33 years of experience as an industry leader and currently heads a Healthcare Associated Infection research team at the University of Leeds.