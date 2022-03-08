Partnership secured with ABEC to support US biomanufacturing expansion

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (AIM: EKF), the AIM-listed global diagnostics business, announces that EKF Life Sciences, a division of EKF which manufactures diagnostics enzymes and contracted custom products for use in medical diagnostics, pharmaceutical and industry, has signed a partnership agreement (the “Agreement”) with ABEC, Inc (“ABEC”), a leading global provider of engineered solutions and services for biotech manufacturing.

The Agreement provides EKF Life Sciences’ South Bend, Indiana facility with customised, large-scale bioprocess equipment and will include a 14,500 litre total volume stainless steel fermenter and an 8,000 litre media preparation system. This will significantly enhance EKF’s production capacity of enzymes used in a variety of diagnostic and Life Science applications, and is a positive progression of the Group’s strategy of investment to drive organic growth through the expansion of EKF Life Science’s fermentation capabilities.

ABEC has over 45 years of experience in large-scale fermenter design and complete in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities. ABEC will provide engineering services for EKF’s new fermentation facility to ensure optimal process performance and seamless facility integration. The 14,500 litre fermenter will feature ABEC’s patented internal cooling panels, which will enable efficient sanitation, optimal heat removal and the highest possible fermenter productivity.

Scott Pickering, ABEC CEO and Chairman, said: “ABEC’s innovative technologies and complete turnkey solutions are unique in the industry. We look forward to continuing to support EKF’s expansion and growth.”

“EKF Life Sciences is dedicated to developing new products and capabilities that best serve the in vitro diagnostic market on a global scale. The partnership with ABEC is another important step in accelerating our organic growth strategy. Their innovative equipment and resources will enable us to quickly deliver our specific manufacturing requirements and we look forward to working with them as we continue to expand our biomanufacturing capabilities and capacity.” Mike Salter, CEO of EKF Diagnostics