EKF Diagnostics to exhibit new STAT-Site WB β-ketone and glucose handheld analyzer at Medica 2021

EKF Diagnostics, the global in vitro diagnostics company, announces that it will be exhibiting live & in person at Medica 2021 (Hall 3 Stand B71) for the first time in mainland Europe in two years. EKF’s presence at this show will give visitors the opportunity to catch up with its industry specialists face-to-face and see the recently launched STAT-Site® WB β-ketone and glucose handheld analyzer on its first public viewing in Europe since its global launch earlier this year.

EKF Diagnostics to exhibit new STAT-Site WB β-ketone and glucose handheld analyzer at Medica 2021
The STAT-Site® WB analyzer delivers reliable and efficient β-ketone and glucose measurement from whole blood in seconds. Image Credit: EKF Diagnostics

In Medica’s Hall 3, EKF will provide expert point of care diagnostics knowledge and advice. It will also demonstrate the globally successful PrimeStore MTM novel viral transport media alongside the COVID-SeroKlir SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody IVD kit, as well as showcase further new product innovations relating to the future control of COVID-19.

One of the world’s largest medical trade fairs, Medica will return to Düsseldorf on 15-18th November 2021 to highlight the best new and upcoming technologies in various sectors relating to clinical healthcare. To ensure the safety of visitors, there will be a plethora of COVID-19 safety measures in place, including proof of vaccination/recovery/negative test, ventilation, and sanitization points.

Related Stories

As the first live exhibition attended by EKF Diagnostics in mainland Europe in two years, it will be a perfect opportunity to display the newly released STAT-Site® WB. The dual-compound analyzer allows for easy and quick (5-10 seconds respectively) glucose and β-ketone measurement from whole blood samples. This delivers clear and rapid analysis for diabetic patients displaying ketosis symptoms, thus enabling their rapid treatment.

Other EKF diabetes care products to be exhibited will be the Biosen C-Line Glucose & Lactate analyzer. The device, which allows for the precise and efficient measurement of glucose and lactate in the blood, can measure the analytes individually or together depending on the model. Also on show will be EKF’s highly regarded Quo-Lab and Quo-Test HbA1c analyzers for the point-of-care measurement of glycated hemoglobin to support immediate monitoring and management of diabetes patients.

Members of the EKF’s growing Contract Manufacturing team will also be on-hand in Düsseldorf to offer tailored advice and discuss how EKF can help with kitting projects or bespoke fermentation requirements. From raw material sourcing to final packaging EKF can provide the full wing to wing contract manufacturing service.

Source:

EKF Diagnostics

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    EKF Diagnostics. (2021, October 25). EKF Diagnostics to exhibit new STAT-Site WB β-ketone and glucose handheld analyzer at Medica 2021. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 25, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211025/EKF-Diagnostics-to-exhibit-new-STAT-Site-WB-ceb2-ketone-and-glucose-handheld-analyzer-at-Medica-2021.aspx.

  • MLA

    EKF Diagnostics. "EKF Diagnostics to exhibit new STAT-Site WB β-ketone and glucose handheld analyzer at Medica 2021". News-Medical. 25 October 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211025/EKF-Diagnostics-to-exhibit-new-STAT-Site-WB-ceb2-ketone-and-glucose-handheld-analyzer-at-Medica-2021.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    EKF Diagnostics. "EKF Diagnostics to exhibit new STAT-Site WB β-ketone and glucose handheld analyzer at Medica 2021". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211025/EKF-Diagnostics-to-exhibit-new-STAT-Site-WB-ceb2-ketone-and-glucose-handheld-analyzer-at-Medica-2021.aspx. (accessed October 25, 2021).

  • Harvard

    EKF Diagnostics. 2021. EKF Diagnostics to exhibit new STAT-Site WB β-ketone and glucose handheld analyzer at Medica 2021. News-Medical, viewed 25 October 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211025/EKF-Diagnostics-to-exhibit-new-STAT-Site-WB-ceb2-ketone-and-glucose-handheld-analyzer-at-Medica-2021.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Acquisition of Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory LLC
EKF Diagnostics appoints Luke Daum as Chief Scientific Officer
Accurate quantitative COVID-19 antibody test kit by EKF
PrimeStore® MTM novel viral transport media successfully evaluated by Public Health England for SARS-CoV-2 inactivation
EKF introduces novel molecular transport media for dual COVID-19 and influenza sampling
Eliminating the Cold Chain with COVID-19 Molecular Transport Media
EKF opens larger facility to increase production of key component for COVID-19 testing regime
New UK supply contract for COVID-19 sample collection kits

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

More Content from EKF Diagnostics

See all content from EKF Diagnostics
You might also like... ×
EKF launches high performance quantitative COVID-SeroKlir antibody test kit