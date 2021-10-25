EKF Diagnostics to exhibit new STAT-Site WB β-ketone and glucose handheld analyzer at Medica 2021

EKF Diagnostics, the global in vitro diagnostics company, announces that it will be exhibiting live & in person at Medica 2021 (Hall 3 Stand B71) for the first time in mainland Europe in two years. EKF’s presence at this show will give visitors the opportunity to catch up with its industry specialists face-to-face and see the recently launched STAT-Site® WB β-ketone and glucose handheld analyzer on its first public viewing in Europe since its global launch earlier this year.

The STAT-Site® WB analyzer delivers reliable and efficient β-ketone and glucose measurement from whole blood in seconds. Image Credit: EKF Diagnostics

In Medica’s Hall 3, EKF will provide expert point of care diagnostics knowledge and advice. It will also demonstrate the globally successful PrimeStore MTM novel viral transport media alongside the COVID-SeroKlir SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody IVD kit, as well as showcase further new product innovations relating to the future control of COVID-19.

One of the world’s largest medical trade fairs, Medica will return to Düsseldorf on 15-18th November 2021 to highlight the best new and upcoming technologies in various sectors relating to clinical healthcare. To ensure the safety of visitors, there will be a plethora of COVID-19 safety measures in place, including proof of vaccination/recovery/negative test, ventilation, and sanitization points.

As the first live exhibition attended by EKF Diagnostics in mainland Europe in two years, it will be a perfect opportunity to display the newly released STAT-Site® WB. The dual-compound analyzer allows for easy and quick (5-10 seconds respectively) glucose and β-ketone measurement from whole blood samples. This delivers clear and rapid analysis for diabetic patients displaying ketosis symptoms, thus enabling their rapid treatment.

Other EKF diabetes care products to be exhibited will be the Biosen C-Line Glucose & Lactate analyzer. The device, which allows for the precise and efficient measurement of glucose and lactate in the blood, can measure the analytes individually or together depending on the model. Also on show will be EKF’s highly regarded Quo-Lab and Quo-Test HbA1c analyzers for the point-of-care measurement of glycated hemoglobin to support immediate monitoring and management of diabetes patients.

Members of the EKF’s growing Contract Manufacturing team will also be on-hand in Düsseldorf to offer tailored advice and discuss how EKF can help with kitting projects or bespoke fermentation requirements. From raw material sourcing to final packaging EKF can provide the full wing to wing contract manufacturing service.