Global launch of new Biosen C-Line glucose and Lactate analyzer

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, the AIM-listed global diagnostics business, announces the launch of its new Biosen C-Line, an advanced version of its industry leading rapid benchtop glucose and lactate analyzer.

Image Credit: EKF Diagnostics

The new and updated analyzer has been designed to enhance usability with the latest colour, touch screen and advanced connectivity, enabling the Biosen C-Line to seamlessly connect with hospital and laboratory IT systems, via EKF Link, to ensure patient results are quickly and securely available to clinicians.

The Biosen C-Line analyzer measures glucose and lactate levels in whole blood, plasma and serum, using enzymatic sensor technology to give highly precise results, less than 3% CV. It is used by clinical professionals in both primary and secondary care settings around the world to provide fast and accurate glucose analysis for the detection and management of diabetes, a chronic condition which is expected to affect 1.31 billion people worldwide by 2050. As well as the debilitating symptoms associated with the disease, diabetes is linked to a number of serious co-morbidities including heart disease, kidney disease and obesity, therefore accurate diagnosis and careful management is critical to reduce the risk of long-term complications. Whilst handheld Blood Glucose Monitors (BGMs) and Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs) remain a powerful tool for individuals looking to monitor their glycemic control, there is a growing shift for more accurate and precise glucose testing in a clinical setting using more accurate analyzers like the Biosen C-Line to provide deeper insights to better manage the disease.

Biosen C-Line is also the first choice for elite sports professionals, including international football and Olympic teams, to measure lactate production during training. This provides valuable insights into the body’s metabolic responses, endurance capacity and recovery capabilities enabling coaches to tailor training strategies to individual athletes in order to achieve peak performance.

The new Biosen C-Line is also compatible with, a middleware solution for healthcare providers to manage their POC analyzers and the generated data on one centralised platform. This enables real-time remote management of data, including patient test results, quality control /calibration results, operator management and analyzer configuration. It is a fast and secure method for connecting POC devices to hospital and laboratory IT systems, enabling the safe and rapid transfer of data from the analyzer to the hospital or laboratory database for subsequent processing. Additionally, unlike similar devices which typically have PC and network connectivity via the slower RS232C, all new Biosen C-Line devices have USB and encrypted ethernet interfaces, a faster and more secure connection method.

Gavin Jones, Chief Product Officer of EKF Diagnostics, said:

“We are excited to introduce our new and updated range of Biosen C-Line glucose and lactate analyzers, which address customer demand for advanced connectivity and an enhanced, user-friendly interface. Diabetes is a serious and growing global health challenge, with over 420 million people living with the disease around the world. Regular, fast and accurate monitoring is essential to effectively manage this condition and as the industry leading analyzer for glucose and lactate, the Biosen C-Line is well placed to help healthcare professionals deliver the best patient care.

With a number of high-profile sporting events in 2024, including the UEFA European Championship and the Paris Olympics, it is important to provide teams around the world with top-class lactate analysis from the Biosen C-Line to ensure their athletes are at their peak fitness levels.”

Biosen C-Line is compliant with the new EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (“IVDR”). It can run up to 120 samples per hour, delivering results in 20-45 seconds.

Learn more about the Biosen C-Line (https://www.ekfdiagnostics.com/biosen-analyzer.html).