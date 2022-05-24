Meet Flow Robotics at SLAS Europe Conference & Exhibition, Dublin

For the first time, Flow Robotics will join the 2022 SLAS Europe Conference & Exhibition in Dublin on the 24th-27th of May.

We believe that automation should be accessible to labs of all shapes and sizes, and that is on the top of our agenda when we develop our flexible and user-friendly robot, flowbot® ONE.

Stop by stand B3 to see flowbot® ONE in action. Dan and Britta will be welcoming you and feel free to pre-book a meeting with one of them for an on-site demonstration.

Dan is our area manager in Northern Europe. He is based in UK and together with our partners he takes care of UK and Ireland. Dan has more than 15 years of robotics experience within Life-Science.

We are excited to be attending in-person events once again. The opportunity to speak with scientists and technicians is great, a chance to exchange ideas and inspiration. Come say hi and we will help you find the right solution for your pipetting needs, show you the simplicity of flowbot® ONE – or just have a chat about the future of lab automation and your lab routine."- Dan Lord, Area Manager, Northern Europe

Britta takes care of sales in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Britta has many years of application experience within robotics and Life-Science.