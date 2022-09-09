MolGen Joins Life Sciences & Health Dutch Economic Mission to California

MolGen B.V. of Veenendaal (NL), a global solutions provider in DNA/RNA technology of hardware, reagents, consumables, software and service for human and animal diagnostics, the agriculture and biotech industries, participates in the 24th Annual Conference of the European Society for Clinical Virology (ESCV) held in Manchester, United Kingdom on 7-10 September 2022.

This is the first time ESCV reconvenes in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 2 years ago, and presents a unique opportunity for clinical virologists to share insights, innovation and journeys dealing with the coronavirus that very quickly escalated into a global concern. Conference topics include the use of Next Generation Sequencing for virus discovery, Viral hepatitis, Emerging and re-emerging viral pathogens, Vaccines, Antivirals, Neurological viral infections, Immune response to viruses and of course SARS-CoV-2.

“We are excited to participate and showcase our systems for high throughput workflows, kits and consumables for professional laboratories with scaling-up testing capacity in RNA/DNA technology in human diagnostics—which can also extend to plants and animals,” said Niels Kruize, CEO of MolGen.

MolGen is proud to be a sponsor of the event, and is also exhibiting their complete diagnostics’ workflow as well as demonstrating the PurePrep 96 (PP96) extraction system, which is high-throughput with up to 96 samples per run. The products from the PurePrep line have easy-to-use interfaces and are user friendly with minimal footprint. MolGen looks forward to connecting with physicians, paediatricians, veterinarians, infectious diseases specialists, virologists or microbiologists and business partners at Manchester Central Convention Complex Exchange Suite, Petersfield, Manchester, M2 3GX.

MolGen is proudly Dutch, and in the spirit of embodying the Dutch heritage in their commercial spirit, decisiveness and courage, want to get to know you by investing in relationships. That’s why MolGen is Going Dutch; a special promotion offering 50% discounts for select products, including the Pureprep 96. This promotion is extended to ESCV and running through September and October 2022.

Come and Meet Us

The MolGen team will be present at booth 35 to meet and share information about MolGen's diagnostic solutions and the Going Dutch promotion.