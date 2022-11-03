Advance your career, research, and scientific perspective

Pittcon is a dynamic, transnational conference and exposition on laboratory science, a venue for presenting the latest advances in analytical research and scientific instrumentation, and a platform for continuing education and science-enhancing opportunity. Pittcon is for anyone who develops, buys, or sells laboratory equipment, performs physical or chemical analyses, develops analysis methods, or manages these scientists.

Image Credit: Pittcon

And did you know that proceeds from each and every Pittcon directly fund science education and outreach? That's right, over 90% of Pittcon’s net profit goes on to fund primary and secondary education, continuing education, scholarships, laboratory improvements, and outreach activities.

The conference

The premier conference on laboratory science, Pittcon provides you with direct access to the latest research and developments from an international assembly of top scientists and innovators. Advance your knowledge through our Technical Program, connect with professionals in Networking Sessions, and discover new insights on a range of subjects by signing up for Short Courses*. Pittcon is your opportunity to enhance your scientific perspective, accessibly organized within areas of focus that include:

The exposition

Nothing compares to face-to-face product presentations and networking. The Pittcon Exposition provides you with hands-on demonstrations of the laboratory innovations required to conduct your research. This is where you gain direct access to technical experts from some of the world’s most renowned instrumentation companies. Pittcon is your opportunity to ask questions about laboratory instrumentation products directly to the people who make them.

The benefit

Pittcon provides you with access…

Access to anyone who develops, buys, or sells laboratory equipment, performs physical or chemical analyses, develops analysis methods, or manages laboratory scientists.

Access to the top scientists in your field – the changemakers, the visionaries, the innovators, the principals, the professors, and the owners.

Access to Pittcon is available to you at rates almost as impressive as the benefit you receive when you attend.

