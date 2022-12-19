CN Bio appoints Dr Paul Brooks as Chief Executive Officer

CN Bio, a leading Organ-on-a-chip Company (OOC) that designs and manufactures single-and multi-organ microphysiological systems (MPS), today announced the appointment of Dr. Paul Brooks, formerly the Company’s Chief Business Officer, to the position of CEO with immediate effect. Former CEO Dr. David Hughes will continue to work with the company in a consultative role within the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Paul Brooks. Image Credit: CN Bio

Paul’s appointment signifies the next stage of CN Bio’s commercial development. He will be focused on driving the Company’s global expansion plans, to reach new customers and create value for shareholders. Having joined the Company as Chief Business Officer in May 2022, Paul was responsible for shaping CN Bio’s commercial business, expansion strategy and overseeing accelerated growth of the Company's PhysioMimix™ OOC range of MPS, consumables, kits and services.

During this time, CN Bio also doubled the laboratory space dedicated to its contract research services, in response to rising demand for the Company’s OOC expertise by pharma and biotech companies.

With over 25 years’ experience in the Life Science sector, Paul is an experienced C-suite level executive; prior to joining CN Bio he was Head of Business Operations & Managing Director for PerkinElmer’s Horizon Discovery, where he led the strategic and operational transformation of its business units.

Throughout his career, Paul has supported successful growth across a broad range of companies, including Head of Discovery Research Services & General Manager at Sigma-Aldrich (now Merck KGaA), and as Chief Commercial Officer & Executive Director and Board member at Oxford Genetics, driving its transformation from start-up company to commercialization.

Paul completed his Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology and holds an MBA from Nottingham Business School.

As part of the Scientific Advisory Board, CN Bio will continue to benefit from Dr. David Hughes’ domain expertise and extensive technical bioengineering background. In this consultative role, Dr. Hughes will remain involved in the future development of CN Bio’s product and service portfolio.

I would like to thank David for his leadership of CN Bio through a transformational time, and I look forward to working with him as we begin to fully exploit our incredible innovation engine. I am honored to be appointed CEO at a pivotal time in the Company’s, and the industry’s, evolution, as the value of well-characterized microphysiological systems is increasingly recognized to revolutionize therapeutic programmes. As we enter 2023, CN Bio is well positioned to build upon its successes so far and enter this exciting next stage of commercial growth and expansion. Dr. Paul Brooks, CEO, CN Bio