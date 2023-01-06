Cerba Research is officially a member of Hong Kong Bio-Med Innotech Association (HKBMIA)

Cerba Research announces membership of HKBMIA to act as an advisor on speciality testing and routine clinical trials testing to advance research and health while supporting Asia pacific healthcare companies develop new therapeutics.

HKBMIA actively introduces bio-pharmaceutical innovation technology projects from overseas and assist in various aspects, including fundraising, R&D technology, patent protection, regulations, valuation, clinical trial design and planning, contract development manufacture, project commercialization to enter Mainland China and Asia markets.

Through collaboration with members of HKBMIA, Cerba Research aims to deepen the understanding on the role of speciality testing with a multi-specialist laboratory provider to support the research and development of new therapeutics.

“The ambition of HKBMIA is to promote communication, exchange and cooperation amongst the biomedical innovation technology industry, research institutions, investment industry and government organizations. The understanding of Asia pacific companies regarding contract research organisations and central and speciality lab testing is limited, and the assistance that Cerba Research can provide to our bio-tech members will be decisive in helping them achieve their clinical and commercial objectives” says Professor Lo, president of HKBMIA

“We are delighted that HKBMIA has welcomed Cerba Research into their network and look forward to sharing our expertise with China market. Our collaboration with Prof Lo and HKBMIA builds on a decade of collaboration within China and reflects our continuing ambition to facilitate research and development in the region, as well as in supporting innovative Chinese biopharmaceutical customers to expand beyond their shores” adds Daniel Tanner, Chief Commercial Officer, Cerba Research.