SPT Labtech Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer

SPT Labtech is pleased to announce the appointment of Morten Frost Norgreen as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) as of February 1st, 2024. 

In this newly created position, Morten will spearhead SPT Labtech’s commitment to understanding and exceeding customer expectations, and will lead the Group’s teams to create solutions to enable more productive scientific research and diagnostic workflows.  

Morten joins SPT Labtech from Veracyte Inc, where he served as the Chief Commercial Officer, IVD. His extensive background also includes senior leadership roles at Agilent Technologies and IQVIA. With substantial experience across clinical, diagnostics, and genomics markets, he has successfully delivered revenue growth through effective execution of go-to-market strategies.

Kieran Murphy, Executive Chairman at SPT Labtech comments, “I am thrilled to welcome Morten to the group. He brings a unique blend of vision and experience that will be instrumental in driving closer alignment with our customers. It underpins our commitment to strengthening our position as a leading player in liquid handling, and sample management and preparation automation.” 

Morten Frost Norgreen adds, "I am honored to be part of a group with such a strong reputation for innovation and excellence. I look forward to joining a great team and continuing the momentum that has been created through a relentless focus on delivering value to our customers.”

