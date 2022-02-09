SPT Labtech paves the way for a new era of genomics liquid handling with firefly® launch

Cambridge, UK: SPT Labtech, a global leader in the design and development of automated instrumentation and consumables for life science applications, today announced the launch of firefly®, an innovative liquid handling platform for next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation.

Paving the way for a new era of genomics laboratory automation, firefly transforms NGS liquid handling workflows by bringing together pipetting, dispensing within a compact all-in-one design. Along with its hardware capabilities, the platform sets a new standard in powerful, intuitive liquid handling software with multiple user levels, intelligent programming, and a fully transparent audit trail. A complimentary peer-to-peer cloud-based network- the first of its kind- will allow researchers to share their custom protocols, as well as benefit from SPT Labtech's validated tools to underpin scientific collaboration and innovation. The launch of firefly builds on SPT Labtech’s strong track record in engineering solutions for genomics applications.

Paul Lomax, Genomics Product Manager at SPT Labtech said, "While advances in next-generation sequencing have revolutionized the genomics field, library preparation methods remain a significant bottleneck for many laboratories. Liquid handling automation offers substantial throughput advantages, overcoming the need for multiple instruments, significant lab space, and high levels of investment. With its all-in-one capabilities, compact design and innovative software, firefly offers a step-change in productivity for genomics laboratories- at an affordable entry point."

firefly comes application-ready for library preparation kits NEBNext Ultra II DNA; NEBNext Ultra II FS DNA; NEBNext Ultra II RNA, and Illumina DNA Prep with an extended range already under active development.

David Newble, CEO, at SPT Labtech, added, "Our team applies ingenuity to overcome customers' workflow challenges and accelerate research. We are excited about the potential of the accessible, cost-effective firefly instrument to further democratize the adoption of liquid handling automation for NGS applications. Collaboration is a cornerstone of innovation, and by enabling peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, we aim to empower bigger genomics breakthroughs and advance health."

To learn more about the product, review the full technical specifications or request a demo, visit the product page.