SPT Labtech announces acquisition of Apricot Designs

SPT Labtech, a global leader in the design and development of automated instrumentation and consumables for life science applications, announces the acquisition of Apricot Designs Inc., headquartered in Covina, California.

Apricot Designs has established a 30-year track record supporting increasingly complex and evolving laboratory research requirements with the design and manufacture of multichannel micro-volume pipettors and sample preparation devices.

The acquisition allows SPT Labtech to strategically expand its range of liquid handling technologies as part of its broader portfolio of innovative automation solutions for drug discovery, structural biology, genomics, cryo-EM, sample management, and biobanking.

We are delighted to welcome Apricot Designs to the SPT Labtech group. The company's liquid handling technology products seamlessly complement our existing portfolio of high-performance positive displacement instruments. The addition reflects our continued commitment to accelerating scientific research by maximizing our customers' productivity. The powerful combination of technologies and application know-how will enable us to streamline end-to-end workflows and serve a wider range of research applications." Patrick Bennett, Group CEO at SPT Labtech

The deal further strengthens SPT Labtech's global footprint through Apricot Designs' significant hubs in California, USA, and Asia.

Felix H. Yiu, CEO of Apricot Designs, added, "We are delighted to join SPT Labtech, a company with an impressive reputation for creating innovative, automated solutions for life sciences. We are confident that customers will benefit from the partnership's combined product capabilities, industry-leading applications and technical support, and enhanced infrastructure."

SPT Labtech continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in the life sciences market with automated solutions that empower scientists and increase productivity.

About SPT Labtech

SPT Labtech makes products that transform the way scientists work. For nearly two decades, our expert scientists, engineers, and business innovators have created innovative solutions for liquid handling, sample preparation, and management that help accelerate research and make a real difference to human health.

We work collaboratively with our customers, building trusted relationships that enable us to deliver exceptional, personalized experiences designed for real-world challenges in the lab. For more information, please visit www.sptlabtech.com.

About Apricot Designs

Apricot Designs creates and manufactures multichannel micro-volume pipettors, disposable pipette tips, and solid-phase extraction and sample preparation devices for markets worldwide. For 30 years, the company has provided accurate, precise, and affordable liquid handling technology and laboratory automation solutions to life sciences customers around the world.