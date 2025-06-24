SPT Labtech named Illumina Qualified methods provider following successful automation of Illumina DNA Prep on firefly® platform

SPT Labtech, a global leader in life sciences automation solutions, today announced its inclusion in an Illumina partnership program to develop Illumina Qualified automated library prep methods, following the successful development and qualification of an automated workflow for the Illumina DNA Prep library preparation kit on its innovative firefly® liquid handling platform.

The partnership reflects a growing demand for scalable, efficient, and easy-to-use library preparation solutions that meet the needs of genomics labs ranging from translational research to high-throughput environments. firefly has now been officially recognized by Illumina for delivering reliable performance and streamlined user experience when automating the Illumina DNA Prep workflow.

firefly® combines precision pipetting with powerful versatility in a compact footprint, enabling laboratories to automate complex NGS workflows with minimal setup. The platform's unique dual-head pipetting technology, combined with intuitive software and walkaway operation, allows users to reduce hands-on time and improve reproducibility while scaling throughput according to their evolving needs.

"We're thrilled to be named an Illumina Qualified automation partner," said Morten Frost, Chief Commercial Officer at SPT Labtech. "This recognition underscores the firefly platform's ability to deliver robust automation of trusted workflows like Illumina DNA Prep, while maintaining flexibility and accessibility for labs of all sizes. It's a testament to our commitment to enabling simple, scalable automation without compromising data quality."

Automation is essential to fulfilling our promise of complete workflow value for our customers. Adding SPT as an Illumina Qualified automation partner provides more of our customers access to automated workflows and advances our strategy to make NGS easier for labs everywhere." Jason Johnson, Vice president, head of Global Product Management, Illumina

Labs can now confidently adopt firefly to automate Illumina DNA Prep with the support of qualified methods, step-by-step protocols, and full integration into laboratory workflows. This partnership also ensures ongoing collaboration between SPT Labtech and Illumina to support new applications and emerging needs in sequencing library preparation.

Illumina Qualified protocols for Illumina DNA Prep on firefly are now available, with additional application notes and resources accessible on the SPT Labtech and Illumina websites.