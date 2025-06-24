SPT Labtech named Illumina Qualified methods provider following successful automation of Illumina DNA Prep on firefly® platform

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

SPT Labtech, a global leader in life sciences automation solutions, today announced its inclusion in an Illumina partnership program to develop Illumina Qualified automated library prep methods, following the successful development and qualification of an automated workflow for the Illumina DNA Prep library preparation kit on its innovative firefly® liquid handling platform.

The partnership reflects a growing demand for scalable, efficient, and easy-to-use library preparation solutions that meet the needs of genomics labs ranging from translational research to high-throughput environments. firefly has now been officially recognized by Illumina for delivering reliable performance and streamlined user experience when automating the Illumina DNA Prep workflow.

firefly® combines precision pipetting with powerful versatility in a compact footprint, enabling laboratories to automate complex NGS workflows with minimal setup. The platform's unique dual-head pipetting technology, combined with intuitive software and walkaway operation, allows users to reduce hands-on time and improve reproducibility while scaling throughput according to their evolving needs.

Related Stories

"We're thrilled to be named an Illumina Qualified automation partner," said Morten Frost, Chief Commercial Officer at SPT Labtech. "This recognition underscores the firefly platform's ability to deliver robust automation of trusted workflows like Illumina DNA Prep, while maintaining flexibility and accessibility for labs of all sizes. It's a testament to our commitment to enabling simple, scalable automation without compromising data quality."

Automation is essential to fulfilling our promise of complete workflow value for our customers. Adding SPT as an Illumina Qualified automation partner provides more of our customers access to automated workflows and advances our strategy to make NGS easier for labs everywhere."

Jason Johnson, Vice president, head of Global Product Management, Illumina

Labs can now confidently adopt firefly to automate Illumina DNA Prep with the support of qualified methods, step-by-step protocols, and full integration into laboratory workflows. This partnership also ensures ongoing collaboration between SPT Labtech and Illumina to support new applications and emerging needs in sequencing library preparation.

Illumina Qualified protocols for Illumina DNA Prep on firefly are now available, with additional application notes and resources accessible on the SPT Labtech and Illumina websites.

Source:

SPT Labtech

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    SPT Labtech. (2025, June 24). SPT Labtech named Illumina Qualified methods provider following successful automation of Illumina DNA Prep on firefly® platform. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 24, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250624/SPT-Labtech-named-Illumina-Qualified-methods-provider-following-successful-automation-of-Illumina-DNA-Prep-on-fireflyc2ae-platform.aspx.

  • MLA

    SPT Labtech. "SPT Labtech named Illumina Qualified methods provider following successful automation of Illumina DNA Prep on firefly® platform". News-Medical. 24 June 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250624/SPT-Labtech-named-Illumina-Qualified-methods-provider-following-successful-automation-of-Illumina-DNA-Prep-on-fireflyc2ae-platform.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    SPT Labtech. "SPT Labtech named Illumina Qualified methods provider following successful automation of Illumina DNA Prep on firefly® platform". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250624/SPT-Labtech-named-Illumina-Qualified-methods-provider-following-successful-automation-of-Illumina-DNA-Prep-on-fireflyc2ae-platform.aspx. (accessed June 24, 2025).

  • Harvard

    SPT Labtech. 2025. SPT Labtech named Illumina Qualified methods provider following successful automation of Illumina DNA Prep on firefly® platform. News-Medical, viewed 24 June 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250624/SPT-Labtech-named-Illumina-Qualified-methods-provider-following-successful-automation-of-Illumina-DNA-Prep-on-fireflyc2ae-platform.aspx.

Suggested Reading

SPT Labtech paves the way for a new era of genomics liquid handling with firefly® launch
Exploring the benefits of miniaturizing NGS library preparation
SPT Labtech Empowers UK Genomics Community by Opening its Doors for the firefly® Roadshow
SPT Labtech Appoints New Chief Commercial Officer
Accelerating genomics research with the firefly
Automating cryo-EM sample preparation
SPT Labtech Announces a Co-Marketing Initiative with Thermo Fisher Scientific to Help Reduce the Cost of NGS Library Prep
AXT to introduce LUMICKS’ product lines for dynamic single-molecule analysis to Australia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Trending Stories

More Content from SPT Labtech

See all content from SPT Labtech

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Utilizing firefly liquid handling for laboratory developed tests