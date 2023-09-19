SPT Labtech Empowers UK Genomics Community by Opening its Doors for the firefly® Roadshow

SPT Labtech, a global leader in the design and development of automated instrumentation and consumables for life science applications, will host the UK leg of the firefly® roadshow at the Company’s headquarters in Melbourn, Cambridgeshire on 26-28 September in a continued effort to advance scientific discovery and support the UK genomics community.

The roadshow gives the ideal opportunity for scientists working at the forefront of genomics to discover how they can accelerate their research with a 1:1 firefly demonstration. Attendees will also be able to gain expert insights and have their questions answered by SPT Labtech scientists and engineers.

firefly is SPT Labtech’s all-in-one automated solution developed specifically for the complexities and requirements of genomics research. It streamlines NGS library and sample preparation by combining multiple capabilities, including pipetting, dispensing, incubating and shaking within a single, compact, benchtop design. With the introduction of firefly, laboratories can expect to see a boost in efficiency and workflow streamlining, enabling researchers to focus more on what really matters—making breakthroughs in genomics. The system also supports new method development and fresh NGS library preparation protocols, keeping scientists at the cutting edge of technology and research.

firefly promotes true collaboration through seamless cloud-based sharing, enabling both internal and external teams to share protocols at the click of a button.

“We believe that true innovation thrives in an environment of collaboration,“ says Paul Lomax, Head of Genomics at SPT Labtech. “firefly not only empowers individual researchers, but also facilitates teamwork to drive the entire genomics community forward.”

firefly hits the sweet spot for an early stage company like ours, allowing us to quickly automate our most laborious and repetitive tasks without needing extensive in-house automation expertise,” says Daniel de la Torre, Head of Research and Development at Constructive Bio. “The team at SPT Labtech have been incredibly helpful, responsive and supportive in getting the systems up and running.

