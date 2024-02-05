eLabNext and Promega join forces to accelerate digital transformation in life science labs

 eLabNext (an Eppendorf Group Company), the provider of a Digital Lab Platform with lab inventory management system (LIMS), electronic lab notebook (ELN), and artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) solutions for life science laboratories, and Promega Corporation (Promega), a global leader in innovative technologies, tools, and technologies for the life science industry, announced a collaboration today to make Promega’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) readily accessible through the eLabNext’s eLabMarketplace.

This partnership will enable select protocols associated with Promega’s Wizard Extraction Chemistries, GoTaq® Master Mixes, and Bioluminescence Glo® Assays products to be hosted on eLabNext’s web-based protocol and SOP management platform, eLabProtocols, allowing integration and incorporation into users’ eLabJournal, eLabNext’s easy-to-use, fully customizable ELN platform.

As the industry matures, and the knowledge and need for lab digitization expands, especially with the inevitable acceptance of the role of AI in biotechnology, we have been seeing more and more of our customers requesting more easily accessible protocols for their assays. We have noticed an uptick in requests for Promega Cell Biology, Protein Analysis, and other protocols, and given the mutual connections between Promega and us, it was a natural progression to work together so we can provide more comprehensive digital solutions for our mutual customers. Ultimately, our goal is to make scientists’ lives easier, and integrating Promega’s SOPs directly into our platform will enable them to stay on top of the most recent protocol updates in real-time.”

Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas, Eppendorf Group Company

Promega is committed to providing digital tools to customers in academic, applied, pharma, biotech, and clinical research that increase accessibility to our leading tools and technologies,” says Tom Livelli, Vice President of Life Science Products and Services at Promega. “eLabProtocols provides a platform to easily adapt our reagent protocols to a laboratory’s specific research and quickly share them with colleagues to foster better collaboration.”

The integration of Promega’s protocols serves as another example of the open and customizable functionality of eLabNext’s platform through eLabMarketplace.

