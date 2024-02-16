6th CKD Drug Development Summit: Countdown Begins

The 6th CKD Drug Development Summit is just around the corner! This highly anticipated summit is set to bring together KOLs, industry experts, and regulators to concentrate kidney innovation onto the next generation of drug development.

Highlights of the 6th CKD Drug Development Summit include:

  • 200+ attendees: Representing industry, regulatory bodies, academia and patient groups with a shared goal of collaboratively revolutionizing the next wave of CKD therapies.
  • 60+ expert speakers: The FDA, EMA, Regeneron, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Pfizer and more will be sharing insights into cutting-edge pipeline updates, promising pediatric trial data and regulatory insights on the evolving landscape of acceptable surrogate endpoints.
  • 3 interactive workshops: Deep diving into streamlining feasibility of pediatric CKD trials, validating the relevance of proteinuria and eGFR decline in diverse populations, and repositioning AKI at the forefront of R&D.
  • 10+ dedicated networking hours: Including a scientific poster session to showcase your latest research innovations to the wider CKD community.
  • 1 IgA Nephropathy seminar day: Dedicated to showcasing groundbreaking research into novel targets, pipeline breakthroughs and real-world patient studies with exclusive insights from Novartis, Calliditas, Genentech, Vera Therapeutics, Otsuka, Takeda and more.
  • Scientific Poster Session: A dedicated space for attendees to showcase their most recent research and innovations in CKD drug development.

Explore the packed 3-day agenda for more information.

As we approach the final weeks leading up to the event, now is the perfect time for interested participants to secure their spots and take advantage of the knowledge-sharing opportunities at the 6th CKD Drug Development Summit.

Early Bird Discount
Early registration discounts are available until Friday, February 23, offering significant savings of up to $600. Don't miss this chance to be part of a transformative event in the field of CKD drug development.

To learn more and register your place at the 6th CKD Drug Development Summit, visit the website.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
