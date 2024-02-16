6th CKD Drug Development Summit: Countdown Begins

The 6th CKD Drug Development Summit is just around the corner! This highly anticipated summit is set to bring together KOLs, industry experts, and regulators to concentrate kidney innovation onto the next generation of drug development.

Highlights of the 6th CKD Drug Development Summit include:

200+ attendees: Representing industry, regulatory bodies, academia and patient groups with a shared goal of collaboratively revolutionizing the next wave of CKD therapies.

3 interactive workshops: Deep diving into streamlining feasibility of pediatric CKD trials, validating the relevance of proteinuria and eGFR decline in diverse populations, and repositioning AKI at the forefront of R&D.

1 IgA Nephropathy seminar day: Dedicated to showcasing groundbreaking research into novel targets, pipeline breakthroughs and real-world patient studies with exclusive insights from Novartis, Calliditas, Genentech, Vera Therapeutics, Otsuka, Takeda and more.

Explore the packed 3-day agenda for more information.

As we approach the final weeks leading up to the event, now is the perfect time for interested participants to secure their spots and take advantage of the knowledge-sharing opportunities at the 6th CKD Drug Development Summit.

Early Bird Discount

Early registration discounts are available until Friday, February 23, offering significant savings of up to $600. Don't miss this chance to be part of a transformative event in the field of CKD drug development.

To learn more and register your place at the 6th CKD Drug Development Summit, visit the website.