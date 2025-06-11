Daily avocado consumption linked to better sleep and cardiovascular health

A new study suggests that eating one avocado a day may positively impact sleep. Science now confirms sleep is as important for good health as nutrition and exercise. In a secondary analysis of the largest randomized controlled trial on avocados to date, researchers found adults who consumed one avocado daily for six months reported better sleep compared to those who ate fewer than two avocados per month.

As, per the CDC, getting enough sleep can help lower the risk factors for heart disease, these findings add to a growing body of evidence supporting avocados as a heart-healthy food and mark the first time avocado consumption has been associated with sleep. The American Heart Association (AHA) recognizes healthy sleep duration as one of eight health factors that, when optimized, can promote ideal cardiovascular health.

Sleep is emerging as a key lifestyle factor in heart health, and this study invites us to consider how nutrition-and foods like avocado-can play a role in improving it. Cardiovascular health is influenced by many factors, and while no single food is a silver bullet, some-like avocados-offer a range of nutrients that support multiple aspects of heart health. This is an encouraging step in expanding the science around avocados and the potential benefits of consumption." Dr. Kristina Petersen, study author and associate professor of nutritional sciences at Penn State University

Supported by the Avocado Nutrition Center, this study involved 969 racially and ethnically diverse American adults with elevated waist circumference, a cardiovascular risk factor that affects nearly 60% of U.S. adults. Participants were randomized to either consume one avocado per day or minimal avocado intake (less than two avocados per month) while continuing their usual diet for six months.

Cardiovascular health was assessed using the AHA's Life's Essential 8TM, a framework used by healthcare professionals as well as individuals to better understand and reduce risk factors. This tool identifies diet quality, physical activity, nicotine exposure, sleep, body weight, blood pressure, blood lipids, and blood glucose as leading behaviors and factors that when improved, can lead to better health outcomes.

Daily avocado intake was associated with improved diet quality (measured by the Healthy Eating Index 2015), blood lipids (modest reductions in LDL-C and total cholesterol levels) and sleep health (increased self-reported sleep duration). No significant effects were found for the other Life's Essential 8 components.

Though the study was not originally designed to examine sleep as a primary outcome, the results offer an exciting direction for future research with more rigorous methodology and tools to better understand the potential for how the nutrients in avocados may support aspects of cardiovascular health. There are several strengths to this study design, but the findings are not conclusive and cannot be generalized to all populations.

Avocados have the following nutrients per serving (1/3 medium avocado) that may play a role in sleep:

Tryptophan – 13mg, precursor to melatonin which plays a role in regulating sleep

Additionally, the combination of fiber and monounsaturated fats in avocados contributes to their beneficial impact on cardiovascular health.

Fiber – 3g (11% DV), one-third of the fiber in avocado is soluble fiber, which prevents the digestive tract from absorbing cholesterol and reduces the risk of heart disease

