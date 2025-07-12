Oxytocin may protect mood during sleep disruption in women

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The Endocrine SocietyJul 12 2025

Oxytocin, often called "the love hormone," may play a protective role in mood disturbances triggered by sleep loss and hormonal shifts during key reproductive transitions like postpartum and menopause, according to a study being presented Saturday at ENDO 2025, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in San Francisco, Calif.

Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School studied the combined impact of sleep interruption and estrogen suppression on mood and oxytocin levels in healthy premenopausal women. Their findings suggest that oxytocin may help reduce the negative mood effects brought on by fragmented sleep, which is an often-overlooked consequence of reproductive transitions.

We found that oxytocin levels rise in response to stress-related sleep disruption, and that women with higher oxytocin levels before disrupted sleep experienced less mood disturbance the next day. These results point toward oxytocin as a potential biological buffer during periods of hormonal and emotional vulnerability."

Irene Gonsalvez, M.D., associate psychiatrist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and instructor at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Mass.

Women frequently experience disrupted sleep during the postpartum and menopausal periods that are associated with sharp hormonal fluctuations. Yet these disturbances are often minimized or seen as routine inconveniences. The study provides new biological evidence that such sleep interruptions are linked to meaningful changes in emotional health, and that oxytocin may serve as an important protective factor.

In the study, 38 healthy premenopausal women completed two 5-night inpatient protocols: one during a natural hormonal state and another after estradiol suppression. After two nights of uninterrupted sleep, researchers fragmented participants' sleep for three nights to simulate patterns commonly experienced during postpartum and menopause. Mood disturbance and oxytocin levels were assessed throughout.

Findings indicated that sleep interruption significantly increased both mood disturbance and oxytocin levels, and that higher oxytocin levels before sleep disruption were linked to reduced mood disturbance the following day. Higher incidences of mood disturbance associated with sleep disruptions were also linked to increased oxytocin levels the next day.

"Millions of women struggle with mood symptoms during reproductive transitions, yet treatments often focus narrowly on antidepressants or hormone therapy," Gonsalvez said. "Understanding oxytocin's potential as a natural mood modulator could help us better support women's mental health during these times."

This research was supported by the Brigham and Women's Hospital Connors Center WHISPR Award, the Dupont-Warren HMS Research Fellowship, and the National Institute on Aging.

Source:

The Endocrine Society

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New theory sheds light on why sleep cycles matter for memory
Improving sleep and lifestyle could reduce heart disease risk in menopausal women
Global warming fuels an alarming increase in obstructive sleep apnea cases
Use of sleep heart rate patterns to forecast diabetes risk in pregnancy
Sleep patterns change with geography, seasons, and daily schedules
Rising temperatures linked to more severe sleep apnea worldwide
Sleep deficiency worsens pain mechanisms in migraine sufferers
Teen screen time linked to poor sleep and brain changes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Sleep deprivation alters brain response to pain in migraine sufferers