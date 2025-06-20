Bedtime screen habits linked to poor sleep in tweens

Good sleep is vital for adolescents' physical health, mental well-being, and academic success - yet many don't get enough rest. Now, a new study reveals bedtime screen habits may be to blame.

Published in Sleep Health, the study provides new insights into tweens' bedtime screen use, as well as its associations with sleep disturbance and duration. Researchers found that over 70% of tweens had an Internet-connected device in their bedroom, with nearly 25% reporting they were woken up in the past week by notifications. If they woke up in the middle of the night, 28% went on their device before falling back asleep.

Getting high-quality sleep is needed for adolescents to ensure their bodies and minds develop properly. Tweens can protect their sleep by keeping screens outside of the bedroom, turning off device notifications, and avoiding social media use in bed. If you do wake up during the night, resist the urge to check your phone." Jason Nagata, MD, first author, associate professor of pediatrics, University of California, San Francisco

Researchers also identified sociodemographic differences in both screen use habits and their associations with sleep outcomes. Racial, ethnic, and sexual minority teens reported greater bedtime screen use than their White, heterosexual peers. Differences related to socioeconomic status also emerged, with lower household income and lower parental education also having associations with more bedtime screen use.

"Time spent on screens can crowd out important activities like sleep, physical activity, and face-to-face interactions that are essential for mental health and wellbeing," adds Nagata.

The study extends upon existing knowledge surrounding the impacts of screen use and poor sleep quality in adolescents, the latter of which has been associated with increased risk of developing physical and psychiatric disorders, worsened academic performance, and impaired overall well-being.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advocates for a family media plan, which involves regular discussions and check-ins about screen rules for the household. "The family media plan can be individualized based on the ages of kids, devices available, and time of year. Summer is a great time to revisit the family media plan given potential changes in daily schedules," says Nagata. "One of the most effective strategies to promote better sleep among children is limiting screen use at bedtime."

Researchers used data from the nationwide Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study, the largest long-term study of brain development in the United States, collecting data for 10,305 early adolescents aged 12-13 years old. Study participants provided information about their bedtime screen habits and caregivers provided information on sleep disturbance and duration.

"Sociodemographic differences in bedtime screen use can inform targeted and culturally sensitive counseling from pediatricians and caregivers," said co-author, Kyle T. Ganson, PhD, assistant professor at the University of Toronto's Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work. "Tailored digital literacy programs and anticipatory guidance could focus on at-risk populations, supporting healthy sleep for all teens."