Spear Bio announces strategic partnership with Bio-Techne to accelerate the deployment of its next-generation immunoassay technology

Spear Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering homogeneous ultrasensitive immunoassay technology, is pleased to announce a strategic distribution partnership with Bio-Techne Corporation, a global leading provider of innovative reagents, instruments, and solutions for life-science research and clinical diagnostics. The partnership significantly expands global access to Spear Bio's groundbreaking SPEAR UltraDetect™ immunoassays, focusing initially on the neurology research market. The introductory SPEAR UltraDetect offering targets biomarkers pivotal to neurodegenerative diseases, such as phosphorylated tau 231 (pTau 231), phosphorylated tau 217 (pTau 217), glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), and neurofilament light (Nf‑L). This partnership follows Bio-Techne's participation in Spear Bio's $45 million Series A funding round in 2024.

Early detection of protein biomarkers is essential for understanding historically challenging disease mechanisms, developing early interventions, and advancing clinical trials. Spear Bio's Successive Proximity Extension Amplification Reaction (SPEAR) platform, based on breakthrough technology licensed from Harvard University, and amplified using conventional qPCR instrumentation, offers sensitivity two to three orders of magnitude higher than current immunoassay platforms.

"Partnering with Spear Bio marks an exciting step in our mission to advance biomarker detection in neurodegenerative disease research," said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "By leveraging Bio-Techne's global reach and immunoassay expertise with Spear Bio's ultrasensitive technology, we are equipping researchers with innovative tools to detect and study critical biomarkers with unmatched precision and sensitivity."

With Bio-Techne's global reach, Spear Bio is well-positioned to accelerate the deployment of its next-generation assay technology, enabling researchers to detect biomarkers in historically challenging conditions. Spear Bio's initial focus is neurodegenerative diseases, with the technology relevant for inflammation, oncology and additional fields. In addition, Spear Bio's advanced detection technology expands applications in high-growth markets, including early neurodegenerative disease diagnosis, enhancing patient access to critical interventions.

Our strategic partnership with Bio-Techne represents a transformative opportunity for neurodegenerative disease research. By combining Bio-Techne's global distribution network and market leadership with Spear Bio's next-generation immunoassay technology, we are empowering researchers worldwide to investigate earlier disease mechanisms, improve patient stratification in clinical trials, and accelerate the development of new treatments for neurological disorders." Feng Xuan, PhD, Founder and CEO, Spear Bio

This partnership underscores the promise of Spear Bio's SPEAR technology and reinforces Bio-Techne's commitment to advancing biomarker detection.