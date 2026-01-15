Formulatrix® and Spear Bio advance automated ultrasensitive protein detection through ongoing partnership

Formulatrix, a leader in laboratory automation solutions, and Spear Bio, an innovator in ultrasensitive protein biomarker detection, today announced their ongoing partnership to automate and optimize the SPEAR UltraDetect™ assay platform using the F.A.S.T.™ (Flow Axial Seal Tip) Liquid Handler.

This partnership combines Spear Bio's next-generation immunoassay technology with Formulatrix's precision automation, streamlining the SPEAR UltraDetect workflow - from sample preparation to qPCR setup - to deliver high throughput, reproducibility, and efficiency for protein biomarker analysis in life science and diagnostic research.

Transforming ultrasensitive protein detection

The SPEAR UltraDetect assay platform represents a new benchmark in ultrasensitive immunoassays for detecting protein biomarkers at attomolar concentrations in minimal volumes. Powered by Successive Proximity Extension Amplification Reaction (SPEAR) technology, this assay platform employs a two-factor authentication mechanism requiring sustained co-localization of two antibodies to generate amplifiable signal. Combined with the homogeneous, wash-free assay format, the SPEAR UltraDetect assay platform ensures exceptional specificity and zero surface-introduced interference for reliable protein detection, even at extremely low concentrations.

Compatible with standard qPCR platforms and automated liquid handling systems, the SPEAR UltraDetect platform provides scalable, high-precision results for researchers working across discovery and translational applications.

Enhancing UltraDetect workflow performance with the F.A.S.T.

The SPEAR UltraDetect workflow with the F.A.S.T. offers customers a semi-automated solution, with set-up time of less than 20 minutes while ensuring best-in-class precision.

Key workflow enhancements include:

Accurate pipetting down to 0.1 µL, independent of reagent viscosity

Minimal dead volumes and cross-contamination-free operation

Precise serial dilutions and reagent additions for reproducible calibration curves

Support for up to 384-well formats for scalable throughput

Consistent liquid transfers under oil overlays and optional humidity chamber to overcome evaporation at small volumes

Together, these features empower researchers to achieve consistent, high-quality data at unprecedented speed and precision.

Executive perspectives

Our collaboration with Spear Bio demonstrates how automation can elevate the performance of next-generation assays. By pairing the F.A.S.T. system's precision with Spear Bio's cutting-edge assay design, laboratories can achieve unmatched accuracy and reproducibility in biomarker quantification. Jeremy Stevenson, President and CEO, Formulatrix

The integration of the F.A.S.T. system into our SPEAR UltraDetect workflows has reshaped what customers can achieve. By combining automated small volume liquid handling with ultrasensitive homogenous detection, we're reducing the sample volume requirement and increasing robustness in low-abundant protein measurements for researchers worldwide. This partnership is expanding what's possible and setting a new standard for automated biomarker quantification." Feng Xuan, Founder and CEO of Spear Bio

Proven performance and reproducibility

In validation studies, Spear Bio demonstrated that automating the SPEAR UltraDetect workflow with the F.A.S.T. system reduced hands-on time by over 80 % and improved precision to < 5 % average CV with 1 µL sample. The collaboration highlights both companies' commitment to innovation and reproducibility in molecular research.