Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation announces strategic collaboration and partnership with Spear Bio for the transformative Bio-Hermes-002 study

The Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation® (GAP) is pleased to welcome Spear Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering wash-free ultrasensitive immunoassay technology, to the Bio-Hermes-002 study. This collaboration will enhance this unique, observational platform study that compares blood-based and digital biomarkers across a broad range of clinical cognitive conditions, MRI and PET images as well as numerous races and ethnicities to generate data that may help predict, detect and diagnose Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The Bio-Hermes-002 study collects data reflecting the performance of each biomarker in the study, or combination of biomarkers, to assess, diagnose or predict the presence of a variety of pathologies associated with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias including amyloid and tau in the brain – hallmark characteristics of Alzheimer’s disease.

In Bio-Hermes-002, Spear Bio will provide results of blood-based biomarker analysis using its SPEAR UltraDetect assay platform that offers attomolar sensitivity from 1 uL diluted sample and superior specificity of homogenous wash-free format in an effort to change the paradigm of early-stage disease diagnostics and monitoring for Bio-Hermes-002, building upon findings from Bio-Hermes-001.

We’re proud to have Spear Bio as a valued partner in the Bio-Hermes-002 studyTheir technology platform is consistent with our goal to catalyze and scale early-stage disease diagnostics and monitoring, therby transforming how we treat patients and conduct clinical trials for Alzheimer’s and related dementias. By advancing biomarker detection, we hope to accelerate meaningful progress for individuals and families affected by these conditions.”

John Dwyer, President, GAP

Data from the Bio-Hermes-002 study will be stored on the AD Workbench from the Gates Ventures Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (ADDI). The AD Workbench is a global, secure, cloud-based data sharing and analytics environment that enables researchers worldwide to share, access, and analyze data across multiple platforms.

Spear Bio joins a list of industry leaders who are partners in this study, including Biogen and Eli Lilly and Company, IXICO, and Roche along with a growing list of exceptional partners providing blood-based biomarker assessments or digital assessments for Bio-Hermes-002. To date, the partners include AINOSTICS, Alamar Biosciences , Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Cambridge Cognition Limited, Cognivue, Cumulus Neuroscience Limited, Fujirebio, iLoF, LifeArc, Linus Health, Lucent Diagnostics–a Quanterix brand, Sunbird Bio, and ViewMind.

