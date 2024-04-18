The U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) and Mestrelab Research, S.L. (Mestrelab), are pleased to announce they have entered into a collaboration to deliver USP-ID, through Mestrelab’s Mnova platform.

This one-click, automated software solution identifies, quantifies and labels a broad range of chemical components in both simple solutions and complex mixtures for analysis by qNMR.

Image Credit: Mestrelab

USP-ID, delivered by Mestrelab Research, makes powerful qNMR analysis easy. This software allows lab scientists to identify chemicals and impurities quickly. Beyond automatic identification, quantification, and labeling, USP-ID improves spectral interpretability with quantum-mechanical models based on USP reference standards and smart analytics. USP-ID also resolves overlapping peaks, even when no single signal is distinct.

Michael Levy, SVP of Digital & Innovation at USP, said: “Mestrelab’s delivery of USP-ID within Mnova brings this powerful software to a valuable network of analytical chemistry customers. The joint solution makes qNMR analysis more accessible to all. We are excited to unlock the value provided by this partnership.”

Santiago Dominguez, CEO of Mestrelab, said: “NMR is a unique analytical technique from the perspective of the richness of information it provides and, with its evolution towards benchtop instruments, it has the potential to deploy in many use cases beyond its traditional research applications. USP-ID is an extremely powerful technology which turns benchtop NMR into an accessible technique for quality control and mixture analysis applications. We are very excited by this integration with Mnova, which enhances the power and applicability of our tools and opens new markets and solves difficult to tackle problems and look forward to continue to develop what we see as a strategic partnership with USP.”

To learn more about USP-ID, delivered by Mestrelab, and to add USP-ID as an application within Mnova, please visit mestrelab.com/software/usp-id/ or usp.org/products/qnmr-mestrelab.

* The integration of USP-ID into Mnova does not imply approval, endorsement, or certification by USP of Mestrelab products, nor does it imply that Mnova is necessarily the best available product for the purpose or that any other brand or product was judged to be unsatisfactory or inadequate. As a standard setting organization, USP avoids conflicts of interest that interfere or appear to interfere with its impartiality and objectivity.