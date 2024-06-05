ePrep and Agilent announce new distribution partnership for the ePrep® ONE chromatography sample preparation workstation

ePrep is delighted to announce a new partnership with Agilent – a global leader in technology platforms for analytical laboratories – for the distribution of the ePrep® ONE workstation in selected regions. The ePrep ONE is a fully automated solution for end-to-end chromatography sample preparation, which Agilent will be supplying alongside its extensive portfolio of laboratory instruments. The collaboration will provide customers with new solutions for automated workflows, especially for mass spectrometry-focussed analyses.

The ePrep ONE is a unique chromatography sample preparation station that uses analytical syringes, rather than pipettes, to ensure unparalleled reliability and accuracy when preparing samples for analysis. This flexible system can be configured with a wide range of tools and accessories to meet the specific requirements of a range of sample types, batch sizes and workflows, making it particularly well suited to applied markets. The partnership with Agilent will build on the synergy between the companies and broaden the reach for the ePrep ONE in both new and existing markets, where it is already playing an important role in advancing research and testing in pharmaceutical, and environmental and food applications.

Colin Jump, CEO of ePrep, commented: “This is an exciting partnership for ePrep, and an opportunity for us to take the ePrep ONE into analytical laboratories around the world. We are passionate about empowering organisations to achieve greater efficiency, productivity and competitiveness by streamlining their sample preparation workflows, and this development will help us to achieve this. We believe the ePrep ONE complements Agilent’s technology portfolio brilliantly, and we are looking forward to seeing how this collaboration develops.”  

Lars Hartvig Kristiansen, General Manager, Automation Solutions Business at Agilent added: “The ePrep ONE is an excellent addition to our automation portfolio, offering labs a further opportunity to streamline their chromatography workflows. This partnership with ePrep allows us to support our customers in maximising productivity while delivering accurate and reliable research and testing.”

