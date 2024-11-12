Nomic® and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) launch large-scale protein profiling to investigate immunotherapy responses in RADIOHEAD study

Nomic Bio Inc. (Nomic), a proteomics company with the highest-throughput platform for multiplexed protein quantification, and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI), a collaborative consortium of the world’s leading immuno-oncology experts, today announced a research collaboration to quantify circulating protein biomarkers that are associated with patient responses to immunotherapy across cancer types.

Under the collaboration, Nomic will profile blood samples from PICI’s RADIOHEAD (Resistance Drivers for Immuno-Oncology Patients Interrogated by Harmonized Molecular Datasets) cohort, a prospective longitudinal study of 1,070 patients receiving standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment regimens in 52 community hospitals across the United States.

The testing, which will be conducted with Nomic’s nELISA platform, will provide parallel quantification of hundreds of proteins related to cancer and immune cell responses. The results will assess the levels of inflammatory and cancer-related proteins and explore their association with patient response to therapy, survival rates, and likelihood of developing immune-related adverse events.

“By characterizing the soluble signaling molecules of our longitudinal patient samples, we aim to elucidate the communication pathways among immune cells in response to disease states and treatments,” said Tarak Mody, PhD, chief business officer at PICI. “The data from this mission-focused collaboration, along with other omics-data as part of the RADIOHEAD program, will enhance our understanding of treatment resistance and accelerate advancements in precision medicine to improve patient care.”

This project will benefit from Nomic's revolutionary nELISA platform which provides industry-leading specificity and delivers absolute quantification of hundreds of key protein targets. These advancements combined with unparalleled throughput have already established Nomic as a leading proteomics solution provider in drug discovery.

“We are excited to work with PICI to help elucidate how cancer patients respond to immunotherapy, as it becomes a first-line treatment option across an increasing number of cancer types,” said Milad Dagher, CEO and Co-Founder of Nomic. “Since its inception, the raison d’être of Nomic has been to empower scientists with the data they need to improve patients’ lives. This collaboration is a great opportunity for us to apply our nELISA technology to a project that can eventually help healthcare providers make more informed decisions about life-saving immunotherapies.”

Nomic and PICI intend to begin publishing data generated by the study in early 2025.