Triple your efficiency: one overhead stirrer & 3 x temperature-controlled screening reactions

Asynt announce that lab-favourite, the DrySyn Vortex Parallel Overhead Stirring System is now available with active temperature control.

Responding to customer demand, the new DrySyn Vortex Temperature Controlled System is engineered to provide active heating or cooling in parallel when attached to a suitable heater/cooler, thus maximizing reaction conditions.

The DrySyn Vortex is ideal for chemists who require over-head stirring capabilities where viscous or heterogeneous systems are used or where the use of magnetic stirring bars may< damage materials due to their grinding effect. With three separate parallel reaction positions for up to 500 mL round bottom flasks all within a compact footprint, its space- saving design allows for reaction screening or performing multiple reactions.

The incorporation of a circulator in the new DrySyn Vortex Temperature Controlled System allows active cooling or heating to maintain a constant solution temperature, facilitating controlled ramping to reduce overshoot. For those handling exothermic/endothermic reactions, or those carrying out polymerisation, this new addition to the Asynt range offers exciting possibilities.

With precise temperature control from ambient to 150 °C as standard, or -30 °C to 150 °C by using optional DrySyn SnowStorm MULTI inserts, the system is highly versatile and efficient. Compatible with all major brands of overhead stirrer, users can triple the workload attributed to each motor and work both more efficiently and sustainably.

The DrySyn Vortex system works by utilizing a robust maintenance-free mechanical gearbox which the user can easily adjust to provide more powerful stirring via a reduction drive or achieve better performance when using lower power overhead stirrers. The user can also easily swap their preferred stirrer shaft/head to suit their requirements, making this a long- lasting solution for the lab.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
