LECO Instruments UK Ltd. announces a new training and research collaboration with the Liverpool Training Centre for Metabolomics

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

LECO Instruments UK Ltd., a subsidiary of USA-based LECO Corporation, is pleased to announce a new and exciting training and research collaboration with the Liverpool Training Centre for Metabolomics and Centre for Metabolomics Research at the University of Liverpool. These centers are internationally recognized for their expertise in the development of analytical chemistry and software tools and their metabolomic applications across the biological disciplines.

This new collaboration will focus on metabolomics training and application in biological sciences within the UK and globally using LECO’s state-of-the-art PEGASUS® BT 4D GC×GC Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer.

Dr. Cate Winder, co-director of the Liverpool Training Centre for Metabolomics with more than 10 years of experience in operating metabolomics-focused training courses, said, “We are excited to partner with LECO and provide practical-based training using the PEGASUS® BT 4D GC×GC Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer to early-career scientists. Currently, there are no similar courses offered globally and therefore this collaboration opens new avenues to introduce the potential of applying GC-MS based metabolomics to a new generation of scientists.”

Dr. Warwick (Rick) Dunn, co-director of the Liverpool Training Centre for Metabolomics and Centre for Metabolomics Research, said, “This is an exciting opportunity to reinforce the use of GC-MS and comprehensive GCxGC-MS to study metabolism in humans through targeted and untargeted metabolomic applications. I have used LECO instruments for this application for 19 years and understand that the platform provides advantages in comparison to other platforms like NMR and LC-MS including for robust metabolite identification and high-quality data collection. We will apply the system for studies of human biofluids, cells and tissues in relation to human health and diseases including cancer and immune-mediated conditions.”

I am thrilled to see the realization of our collaborative vision with Liverpool University in establishing this pioneering Metabolomics training center. This partnership embodies our commitment to advancing scientific research and empowering researchers with cutting-edge instrumentation and expertise. Together, we will inspire innovation, foster collaboration, and drive breakthroughs in metabolomics research. Here’s to a future of discovery and success.”

Michael Reaney, UK Sales Director, LECO

Source:

LECO Instruments UK Ltd.

Posted in: Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    LECO Corporation. (2024, December 17). LECO Instruments UK Ltd. announces a new training and research collaboration with the Liverpool Training Centre for Metabolomics. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 17, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241217/LECO-Instruments-UK-Ltd-announces-a-new-training-and-research-collaboration-with-the-Liverpool-Training-Centre-for-Metabolomics.aspx.

  • MLA

    LECO Corporation. "LECO Instruments UK Ltd. announces a new training and research collaboration with the Liverpool Training Centre for Metabolomics". News-Medical. 17 December 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241217/LECO-Instruments-UK-Ltd-announces-a-new-training-and-research-collaboration-with-the-Liverpool-Training-Centre-for-Metabolomics.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    LECO Corporation. "LECO Instruments UK Ltd. announces a new training and research collaboration with the Liverpool Training Centre for Metabolomics". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241217/LECO-Instruments-UK-Ltd-announces-a-new-training-and-research-collaboration-with-the-Liverpool-Training-Centre-for-Metabolomics.aspx. (accessed December 17, 2024).

  • Harvard

    LECO Corporation. 2024. LECO Instruments UK Ltd. announces a new training and research collaboration with the Liverpool Training Centre for Metabolomics. News-Medical, viewed 17 December 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241217/LECO-Instruments-UK-Ltd-announces-a-new-training-and-research-collaboration-with-the-Liverpool-Training-Centre-for-Metabolomics.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from LECO Corporation

See all content from LECO Corporation

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback