LECO Instruments UK Ltd. announces a new training and research collaboration with the Liverpool Training Centre for Metabolomics

LECO Instruments UK Ltd., a subsidiary of USA-based LECO Corporation, is pleased to announce a new and exciting training and research collaboration with the Liverpool Training Centre for Metabolomics and Centre for Metabolomics Research at the University of Liverpool. These centers are internationally recognized for their expertise in the development of analytical chemistry and software tools and their metabolomic applications across the biological disciplines.

This new collaboration will focus on metabolomics training and application in biological sciences within the UK and globally using LECO’s state-of-the-art PEGASUS® BT 4D GC×GC Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer.

Dr. Cate Winder, co-director of the Liverpool Training Centre for Metabolomics with more than 10 years of experience in operating metabolomics-focused training courses, said, “We are excited to partner with LECO and provide practical-based training using the PEGASUS® BT 4D GC×GC Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometer to early-career scientists. Currently, there are no similar courses offered globally and therefore this collaboration opens new avenues to introduce the potential of applying GC-MS based metabolomics to a new generation of scientists.”

Dr. Warwick (Rick) Dunn, co-director of the Liverpool Training Centre for Metabolomics and Centre for Metabolomics Research, said, “This is an exciting opportunity to reinforce the use of GC-MS and comprehensive GCxGC-MS to study metabolism in humans through targeted and untargeted metabolomic applications. I have used LECO instruments for this application for 19 years and understand that the platform provides advantages in comparison to other platforms like NMR and LC-MS including for robust metabolite identification and high-quality data collection. We will apply the system for studies of human biofluids, cells and tissues in relation to human health and diseases including cancer and immune-mediated conditions.”