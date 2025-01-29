Bruker launches infrared imaging microscope for pharma and life science research

Bruker Corporation announced the launch of the LUMOS™ II ILIM , a quantum cascade laser (QCL) based infrared imaging microscope. The new LUMOS II ILIM redefines performance standards, enabling pharma and life science researchers to capture ultrafast IR images of expansive areas with enhanced spatial resolution.

LUMOS™ II ILIM quantum cascade laser (QCL) based infrared imaging microscope for pharma and life science research (Photo: Business Wire)

The LUMOS II ILIM features a patented coherence reduction method for infrared laser imaging essentially free from artifacts in both transmission and reflection mode. With a very large field of view and complete automation, it allows for the rapid determination of chemical complexity in biological tissues.

I am impressed by the speed of this microscope for high quality infrared imaging of biological samples. The ease of operation and high throughput achieved with QCL technology is a game changer for clinical research. We are exploring the new perspectives this research tool opens for improving diagnosis and treatment of bone disease.”

Dr. Guillaume Mabilleau, Clinical Bone Pathologist at Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Angers in France

Using AI-powered data evaluation, LUMOS II ILIM workflows allow for discoveries in life science, pharma and disease research. Integration with Bruker’s MALDI Imaging methods enable multimodal imaging to characterize tissues with enhanced analytical depth. The LUMOS II ILIM can also be used for rapid pharmaceutical tablet inspection and particle identification, including automated sampling. Users can harness a Python interface to adapt the LUMOS II ILIM to specific requirements and custom workflows. 

