Bruker launches portable MOBILE-IR II spectrometer to bring laboratory-grade FT-IR analysis to the field

Notes Reviewers' Notes

Bruker Optics announces the launch of the MOBILE-IR II – a portable, battery-powered Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) spectrometer that delivers the high spectral performance of a laboratory benchtop system. This powerful mobile spectrometer will enable users worldwide to bring routine and advanced FT-IR applications to the field.

Bruker launches portable MOBILE-IR II spectrometer to bring laboratory-grade FT-IR analysis to the field
Bruker's MOBILE-IR II FT-IR spectrometer combines true laboratory FT-IR performance with outdoor robustness and an integrated battery. Image Credit: Bruker

Related Stories

The MOBILE-IR II is intended to “mobilize” established use-cases of FT-IR spectroscopy, and also to enable new applications that demand mobility, flexibility, and spectral performance. Key application examples include the identification of illegal substances during police or border control operations, the characterization of recycled goods for sorting, the use in warehouses for mobile incoming goods inspection, or in mobile laboratories for the exploration of natural resources.

Its IP65-class protection makes the MOBILE-IR II waterproof, dustproof and stable for field applications. A built-in battery powers the device during off-grid operations and safeguards it against power blackouts. The additional IP67 carry-case makes it suitable for outdoor use, e.g., at construction sites or in mining operations.

The MOBILE-IR II focuses on a simple, fault-tolerant operation with easy-to-use hardware and OPUS® TOUCH software for intuitive workflow set-up. This lab-grade, high-speed, high-sensitivity system enables field operators of any training level to achieve analytical success.

Wireless operation, cloud service utilization, database management and multiple other connectivity features enable safe data archiving, while smart user management gives additional security for sensitive data in mobile quality control applications in regulated environments.

Bruker's MOBILE-IR II also fulfills Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) requirements and offers full compliance with cGMP/GMP, US, Chinese, European and Japanese Pharmacopeias and 21 CFR Part 11.

Source:

Bruker

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bruker Optics. (2023, July 12). Bruker launches portable MOBILE-IR II spectrometer to bring laboratory-grade FT-IR analysis to the field. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 12, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230712/Bruker-launches-portable-MOBILE-IR-II-spectrometer-to-bring-laboratory-grade-FT-IR-analysis-to-the-field.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bruker Optics. "Bruker launches portable MOBILE-IR II spectrometer to bring laboratory-grade FT-IR analysis to the field". News-Medical. 12 July 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230712/Bruker-launches-portable-MOBILE-IR-II-spectrometer-to-bring-laboratory-grade-FT-IR-analysis-to-the-field.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bruker Optics. "Bruker launches portable MOBILE-IR II spectrometer to bring laboratory-grade FT-IR analysis to the field". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230712/Bruker-launches-portable-MOBILE-IR-II-spectrometer-to-bring-laboratory-grade-FT-IR-analysis-to-the-field.aspx. (accessed July 12, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Bruker Optics. 2023. Bruker launches portable MOBILE-IR II spectrometer to bring laboratory-grade FT-IR analysis to the field. News-Medical, viewed 12 July 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230712/Bruker-launches-portable-MOBILE-IR-II-spectrometer-to-bring-laboratory-grade-FT-IR-analysis-to-the-field.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

More Content from Bruker Optics

See all content from Bruker Optics