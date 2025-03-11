Wiley announces latest release of its Wiley Identifier of Natural Products

Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and learning, today announced the 2025 release of its Wiley Identifier of Natural Products (AntiBase Library + ChemWindow).

With the addition of 9,500 compounds, the latest release of the renowned AntiBase library provides access to more than 105,000 compounds. This growing natural products database is a powerful screening tool to aid in the discovery of novel compounds having antimicrobial, antitumor, or other desired effects. Additional applications include food, cosmetics, agriculture, pesticides, and other sectors where natural products are prevalent.

The addition of further compounds, structures, and spectra to this resource continues to aid in the discovery of compounds with significant therapeutic potential.”

Graeme Whitley, Director of data science solutions, Wiley

AntiBase includes compounds from multiple biological sources including algae, animals, bacteria, dinoflagellate, fungi, lichens, plants, and others. It also includes valuable metadata such as chemical properties, biological activity data, and links to related references such as literature DOIs, Human Metabolome Database (HMDB), ZINC, KEGG, ChEMBL. Many of the records also provide access to computed spectra, if available, as well as peak data for multiple techniques including IR, HRMS, MS, UV, HNMR.

The Wiley Identifier of Natural Products package also includes Wiley's ChemWindow software, which features sophisticated chemistry tools to search and mine the database, along with sophisticated databasing tools to manage, incorporate and leverage internal research data into your data searches.

