Wiley releases updated Maurer, Meyer, Helfer, Weber: LC-HR-MS/MS Library of Drugs, Poisons and Their Metabolites database

Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and learning, today announced the much-anticipated release of the second edition of Maurer, Meyer, Helfer, Weber: LC-HR-MS/MS Library of Drugs, Poisons, and Their Metabolites. Developed by renowned toxicologist Hans H. Maurer and his team, this database is a vital resource for LC-MS identification in toxicology and related disciplines.

“With the new edition of Maurer, Meyer, Helfer, Weber: LC-HR-MS/MS Library, toxicologists and forensics scientists can accelerate the LC-MS analysis of metabolite-based screening procedures in clinical as well as forensic situations,” said Graeme Whitley, director, data science solutions at Wiley.

This comprehensive dataset, developed and curated by the world-renowned pharmacology and toxicology team at the University of Saarland's Center for Molecular Signaling, is trusted globally. With it, scientists can confidently identify and characterize unknown compounds and assess risks associated with toxic substances.” Graeme Whitley, director, data science solutions at Wiley

This highly regarded library comprises an extensive collection of over 5,500 mass spectra for over 2,300 parent drug or poisons, and over 3,200 of their metabolites or artifacts, in over 100 compound classification groups.

The second edition data is currently available as a KnowItAll subscription for use with Wiley's KnowItAll software, which supports multiple instrument vendor formats. It will be available in common instrument vendor formats at a later date to be announced.