An innovative approach results in a groundbreaking mobile robot for the pharmaceutical industry

Introducing the world’s first Grade A/B/C/D-compatible mobile pharma robot.

Image Credit: Stäubli

Stäubli Robotics in collaboration with a prominent pharmaceutical company has developed a mobile robot for use in Grade A/B/C/D cleanrooms. A cross-functional team comprised of experts from both companies collaborated on product development, resulting in a new technology to automate production in sensitive environments.

Stäubli Robotics has been active in the pharmaceutical industry for nearly two decades. It launched the world’s first six-axis robot capable of operating in aseptic production areas, the Stericlean, in 2008 and now has a comprehensive portfolio of pharma robots covering every production area including isolators, RABs, and freeze dryers as well as Grade C/D areas. Eliminating contamination risks is the top priority in pharmaceutical production, and the revised GMP Annex 1 advocates the use of robotics and other proactive measures to minimize the human factor. Robots have had a major impact, but some processes are still carried out by humans or conveyors e.g. transportation of filled containers between stations such as fill-finish and freeze dryers. The greater the distance, the greater the risk. In many other sectors, mobile robots have been instrumental in optimizing material flows, bringing significant gains in efficiency and productivity. The pharmaceutical industry, however, has benefited little from mobile robotics due to the challenge of meeting its strict hygienic requirements. The market offers only a few options for use in Grade C/D environments, while mobile robots that can operate safely in Grade A/B areas are nonexistent.

The co-creation of a new mobile robotic solution

The challenge: to find a sustainable way to utilize advanced technology to mitigate contamination risks and meet the expectations of regulators. The company’s robotics engineers signaled the need for a viable automation solution to various robot manufacturers. Representatives from Stäubli were invited to the robotics lab, where the team presented its challenge. The two companies decided to collaborate on a new product and to take an innovative approach based on design thinking, experimentation, and iteration. A team of engineers and process experts joined a development team from Stäubli, and the cocreation of a modular, collaborative, easy-to-clean hygienic mobile robot began. The effort produced a design concept and framework, which the joint team then built on incrementally. Trust and transparency were paramount. Access to Stäubli’s R&D environment was given throughout the design phase, facilitating feedback and accelerating the process.

Sterimove: a brand-new way to automate in sensitive environments

The result of this unique, application-led approach to product development is Sterimove, the first mobile robot suitable for applications in Grade A, B, C, and D production areas. The robot boasts all of the features the team set out to create, including:

Easy-to-clean hygienic design with no retention areas

Easy access for cleaning and maintenance, including wheels

All materials compatible with decontamination processes including H2O2

Modular design with flexible options for a variety of applications • Aerodynamic design with no disturbance to laminar flow

Compact footprint and multiple motion configurations for seamless integration

​​​​​​​