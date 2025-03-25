INTEGRA Biosciences details the evolution and future of serological pipetting

INTEGRA Biosciences has played a pivotal role in advancing the field of serological pipetting over the last 40 years, and has just created a fascinating article covering the fast-paced history of serological pipet controller development. This interesting and educational resource is available to read now on INTEGRA's website, and provides a concise overview of the advances that have shaped the field in the last few decades.

Serological pipets have been used since the 1800s, but the first serological pipet controller wasn't released until the 1970s. INTEGRA's renowned PIPETBOY serological pipet controller was introduced in 1981, and has gone through various upgrades since then, becoming a popular controller trusted by scientists worldwide.

The latest milestone in this dynamic journey is the new PIPETBOY GENIUS serological pipet controller, which incorporates numerous novel and unique features to enhance the pipetting experience. When used with INTEGRA's range of serological pipets, the device features a repeat dispense function that allows users to quickly and accurately deliver multiple aliquots of the same volume from a single aspiration. Moreover, the combination of the PIPETBOY GENIUS and INTEGRA serological pipets offers built-in overfill protection to minimize filter contamination and ensure uninterrupted pipetting sessions.

Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to learn more about the birth and evolution of its serological pipet controllers over the last few decades, from first entering the market to becoming the gold standard in precise and efficient serological pipetting.