Redefining BLI: Near-SPR performance built for real-world biologics

As the pace of drug discovery accelerates, scientists are under more pressure than ever to generate high-quality data quickly, reliably, and at scale. For over two decades, Octet® Biolayer Interferometry (BLI) systems have been a trusted part of that journey, offering real-time, label-free interaction analysis without the complexity of fluidics.

Sartorius is pushing BLI further with the Octet® R8e: its most sensitive and versatile system to date for high-throughput analysis of protein-protein, protein-small molecules, and other biomolecular interactions. We spoke with Deirdre Raduns, Manager of Product Management for Protein Analytics, about how the R8e meets the evolving needs of scientific teams working at the front lines of biologics development.

Can you tell us a bit about the new Octet® R8e BLI System?

The R8e takes everything that users already appreciate about Octet®—speed, simplicity, no fluidics—and pairs it with a major leap in sensitivity. Researchers can work confidently at the lower detection limits, where other BLI platforms start to struggle. So, if you're working with small molecules, weak binders, or low-abundance targets, the R8e gives you sharper data and clearer answers you can trust.

Where does the R8e fit within Sartorius’ Octet® BLI portfolio?

This is our flagship BLI system for labs needing performance and flexibility. While our other systems serve a wide range of throughput needs, the R8e adds a new dimension with high sensitivity and customizable assay design, all while staying fluidic-free and user-friendly. It’s an ideal choice for teams who want the next level of data quality without the long sample loading times and maintenance burden of complex instrumentation.

What capabilities does this instrument bring to customers?

At its core, the R8e expands what’s possible with BLI. It brings near-SPR sensitivity, which means researchers can now detect and quantify interactions that were previously out of reach on a BLI system, especially when working with small molecules or low-affinity analytes.

From a workflow efficiency perspective, you can run assays in 96- or 384-well formats depending on your throughput needs. Plus, we’ve added smart evaporation control for the 96-well format, so long, overnight runs don’t compromise your sample integrity. That’s a game-changer for teams who want to push their experiments further without worrying about reliability.

How does Octet® BLI address automation needs?

Automation is increasingly non-negotiable in high-throughput environments. Octet® BLI systems are already designed for walk-away operation, but for labs ready to fully integrate with robotics, we offer the RH series (RH16 and RH96) along with a partnership with BIOSERO to integrate these systems and streamline processes. The result is greater consistency, more reproducibility, and more time for teams to focus on science.

Image Credit: amgun/Shutterstock.com

What additional information should customers know about Octet® BLI?

Octet® BLI systems are trusted in thousands of labs worldwide. They have a large global install base in regulated environments across pharma, biotech, and CRO organizations and have been successfully used in numerous investigational new drug applications.

When researchers choose Octet®, they join a community of scientists who are pushing boundaries in discovery, development, and manufacturing. With the R8e, they now have a system ready to meet the future of biologics.

About Deirdre Raduns

Deirdre Raduns is the Manager of Product Management for Protein Analytics at Sartorius. She leads efforts in product innovation, lifecycle management, and strategic roadmap development to advance the protein analysis market. Prior to her role at Sartorius, Deirdre held product management and development roles at Lonza and Thermo Fisher Scientific. She holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology from the University at Buffalo.

