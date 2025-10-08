Empowering genomics research with cloud-based innovation

Thought Leaders Nripesh Prasad VP, Scientific & Technical Development Discovery Life Sciences

In this interview, NewsMedical speaks with Nripesh Prasad, Vice President of Scientific and Technical Development in Genomics at Discovery Life Sciences, about the organization’s transition to a cloud-based platform for managing and scaling its genomics operations.

Please introduce yourself and your role at Discovery Life Sciences.

My name is Nripesh Prasad, and I serve as the Vice President of Scientific and Technical Development in Genomics at Discovery Life Sciences. I oversee assay development, technology validation, qualification, and evaluation. I get to work on all the exciting parts, exploring and implementing new technologies across our services and ensuring we deliver innovative and high-quality solutions to our clients.

What makes Discovery Life Sciences unique in the life sciences ecosystem?

Discovery Life Sciences is in a unique position where we operate as a product and services company. On the product side, we offer biospecimens and support for cell and gene therapy. On the services side, we provide a broad range of specialty lab services, including genomics, proteomics, immunohistochemistry, flow cytometry, molecular pathology, and more.

What brings all this together is our focus on data, how we capture it, manage it, and integrate it across all our service offerings.

What challenges did you face managing such diverse data streams across your services?

With such a broad portfolio of services and labs spread across the US and Europe, data integration was one of our biggest challenges. We needed a cloud-based platform to unify our global operations, support real-time data streaming, and ensure compliance with standards like GDPR and internal QA/QC protocols. It was critical to find a system that could bring everything together in a seamless and compliant way.

Why did you choose DNAnexus as your cloud solution for genomics?

We were looking for a partner that could meet our need for a unified, cloud-based ecosystem that could handle genomics data and support integration across our services. DNAnexus stood out for its collaborative capabilities, real-time data handling, and robust compliance features. Since onboarding, we’ve started streaming data directly into the platform and running core processes like mapping, alignment, and data delivery, all in real-time. It’s been a very positive experience so far.

What has been your experience with the data migration and system integration process?

Honestly, it’s been smooth. One of our key goals was ensuring that our internal systems could communicate effectively and without glitches. We’ve seen seamless real-time data migration and successful alignment between our internal tools and the DNAnexus platform. It’s enabled us to move quickly and confidently with broader adoption across our genomics operations.

How does this new platform support regulatory and data privacy compliance?

Operating across continents means we must comply with GDPR in Europe and various quality and privacy standards in the US. DNAnexus gives us a secure data transfer and storage environment while enabling our QA/QC processes to function efficiently across global sites. That capability to maintain compliance without sacrificing speed or functionality was a must-have for us.

Has the DNAnexus team been responsive to your needs during this transition?

Absolutely! Their team has been incredibly patient, responsive, and aligned with our timelines and expectations. The collaboration has been a true partnership. They’ve taken the time to understand our goals and tailor their support accordingly.

Working with a team that’s so committed to helping us succeed has been refreshing.

How do you see the role of cloud platforms evolving in the future of genomics?

Cloud-based platforms are essential for scaling genomics. The sheer volume and complexity of the data we deal with require a flexible and integrated approach. Platforms like DNAnexus not only help streamline operations but also unlock collaboration between teams and regions. They’re enabling faster innovation, better data insights, and, ultimately, better outcomes for researchers and patients.

What’s next for Discovery Life Sciences as you continue to scale your genomics capabilities?

We’re excited to continue building on this foundation. Now that we’ve established real-time data streaming and integration for genomics, we’re looking to expand those capabilities to our other service lines like proteomics and molecular pathology.

The long-term goal is a fully integrated, end-to-end ecosystem that empowers researchers and clinicians with seamless access to data and insights.

