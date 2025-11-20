Bruker launches the VERTEX NEO Ultra

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Bruker Corporation today announced the launch of the VERTEX NEO Ultra, its most advanced and versatile benchtop vacuum Fourier-Transform Infrared (FT-IR) spectrometer. Building on the VERTEX NEO platform, NEO Ultra combines high spectral performance with full automation to deliver faster, more reliable results in academic and industrial research.

VERTEX NEO Ultra with Vacuum ATR unit. Image Credit: Bruker Corporation

Related Stories

The NEO Ultra helps scientists achieve accurate, reproducible results in challenging research areas such as catalysis, space technology, and photonics. True vacuum eliminates CO2 and H2O interference, while automated switching between sources, detectors, and beam splitters maximizes uptime and flexibility. MultiTect technology supports up to six detectors, adapting instantly to different experiments. The UltraScan interferometer delivers precise measurements with 0.04 cm-1 resolution across a wide spectral range, and time-resolved spectroscopy captures ultrafast dynamics. The integrated Vacuum Platinum ATR streamlines sample handling for efficient ATR measurements in ambient lab air.

Stefan Heißler, Head of Molecular Spectroscopy Lab, Institute of Functional Interfaces at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), commented: “I’m impressed by the new FT-IR system. The MultiTect unit marks a major step forward in automating multispectral experiments. The signal-to-noise ratio, even with a DTGS detector in a basic transmission setup, is noticeably improved. I appreciate the sleek yet robust design, and the clear product philosophy: INVENIO for purge, and VERTEX for vacuum measurements. It’s great to see all trusted VERTEX features preserved.”

With our NEO Ultra flagship, Bruker delivers new and enhanced capabilities that empower researchers around the globe to push the boundaries of advanced FT-IR research and applications. It reflects our commitment to innovation and to supporting the scientific community with tools that accelerate discovery,”

Dr. Andreas Kamlowski, President, Bruker Optics Division

Source:

Bruker Corporation

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bruker Optics. (2025, November 21). Bruker launches the VERTEX NEO Ultra. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 21, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251120/Bruker-launches-the-VERTEX-NEO-Ultra.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bruker Optics. "Bruker launches the VERTEX NEO Ultra". News-Medical. 21 November 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251120/Bruker-launches-the-VERTEX-NEO-Ultra.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bruker Optics. "Bruker launches the VERTEX NEO Ultra". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251120/Bruker-launches-the-VERTEX-NEO-Ultra.aspx. (accessed November 21, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Bruker Optics. 2025. Bruker launches the VERTEX NEO Ultra. News-Medical, viewed 21 November 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251120/Bruker-launches-the-VERTEX-NEO-Ultra.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Bruker Optics

See all content from Bruker Optics

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bruker launches portable MOBILE-IR II spectrometer to bring laboratory-grade FT-IR analysis to the field