Bruker launches the VERTEX NEO Ultra

Bruker Corporation today announced the launch of the VERTEX NEO Ultra, its most advanced and versatile benchtop vacuum Fourier-Transform Infrared (FT-IR) spectrometer. Building on the VERTEX NEO platform, NEO Ultra combines high spectral performance with full automation to deliver faster, more reliable results in academic and industrial research.

VERTEX NEO Ultra with Vacuum ATR unit. Image Credit: Bruker Corporation

The NEO Ultra helps scientists achieve accurate, reproducible results in challenging research areas such as catalysis, space technology, and photonics. True vacuum eliminates CO 2 and H 2 O interference, while automated switching between sources, detectors, and beam splitters maximizes uptime and flexibility. MultiTect™ technology supports up to six detectors, adapting instantly to different experiments. The UltraScan™ interferometer delivers precise measurements with 0.04 cm-1 resolution across a wide spectral range, and time-resolved spectroscopy captures ultrafast dynamics. The integrated Vacuum Platinum ATR streamlines sample handling for efficient ATR measurements in ambient lab air.

Stefan Heißler, Head of Molecular Spectroscopy Lab, Institute of Functional Interfaces at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), commented: “I’m impressed by the new FT-IR system. The MultiTect unit marks a major step forward in automating multispectral experiments. The signal-to-noise ratio, even with a DTGS detector in a basic transmission setup, is noticeably improved. I appreciate the sleek yet robust design, and the clear product philosophy: INVENIO for purge, and VERTEX for vacuum measurements. It’s great to see all trusted VERTEX features preserved.”