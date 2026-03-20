L.B. Bohle at Interphex 2026

L.B. Bohle will be showcasing three examples of its pharmaceutical processing technology for the manufacture of oral solid doses at INTERPHEX 2026 in New York City: the QbCon® 1 continuous granulation and drying system, the BFC 5 laboratory tablet coater, and the BTS 200 pharmaceutical sieving machine.

QbCon® 1 Continuous Wet Granulation and Drying System. Image Credit: L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH

Visitors to the L.B. Bohle stand at Booth 1619 will see how the company’s latest equipment supports continuous manufacturing and improves pharmaceutical production processes and product development efficiency.

These three technology highlights will demonstrate advances in continuous oral solid dose manufacturing, laboratory tablet coating, and pharmaceutical particle processing.

QbCon® 1 Truly Continuous Wet Granulation and Drying

The QbCon® 1 Continuous Wet Granulation and Drying System represents a significant advancement in continuous oral solid dose production. The system combines continuous raw material dosing, twin-screw wet granulation and drying in one compact, mobile unit.

Advanced features include sophisticated material conveyance, very short residence times in the dryer, automatic exhaust filter self-cleaning and high containment. Integrated control systems increase operational flexibility while enhancing operator safety.

The QbCon® 1 is designed to deliver narrow residence-time distributions that simplify material traceability in continuous processes. This makes it easier to track materials from raw ingredients to finished tablets, while supporting accelerated scale-up.

Integrated process analytics also help to reduce resource consumption and shorten pharmaceutical development times.

QbCon® 1 Continuous Wet Granulation and Drying System. Image Credit: L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH

BFC 5 laboratory tablet coater

The BFC 5 laboratory tablet coater will be the second major technology highlight on the

L.B. Bohle stand.

It provides a compact, mobile, stand-alone solution for tablet coating operations, performing spraying, mixing, and drying simultaneously under tightly controlled conditions to achieve optimal coating uniformity.

Airflow management, electrical systems and process control are fully integrated, with multi-panel visualization available via an intuitive touchscreen interface.

The system is suitable for batch sizes ranging from two to 13 litres. Meanwhile, the mini drum enables the processing of pilot batches as small as 170–350 ml. This makes the BFC 5 particularly well-suited to research and development, as well as process optimization.

BTS 200 Pharmaceutical Sieving Machine

The third technology highlight at INTERPHEX will be the BTS 200 pharmaceutical sieving machine, which demonstrates L.B. Bohle’s advanced engineering in particle processing.

The system can calibrate the particle size of dry or wet products and is also ideal for general mixing and sieving operations, with throughput rates of up to three metric tons per hour.

A range of optimized perforated and friction-type conical sieve inserts enables the machine to handle a variety of powders and pharmaceutical materials.

The latest BTS 200 design includes an innovative impeller configuration that reduces product loss, optimized CIP cleaning, electrical height adjustment, and user-friendly touchscreen control.

BTS 200 pharmaceutical sieving machine. Image Credit: L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH

Rapid Development

‘Continuous manufacturing and flexible development-scale technologies are becoming increasingly important for modern oral solid dose production,’ said Mike Fazio, Director of Sales and Marketing at L.B. Bohle LLC.

'At INTERPHEX 2026, we will demonstrate how our latest systems support faster development, improved process control, and more efficient pharmaceutical manufacturing,' he added.

Visitors to booth 1619 at INTERPHEX 2026 will be able to see the systems first-hand and discuss applications in continuous manufacturing, tablet coating, and pharmaceutical particle processing with L.B. Bohle specialists.