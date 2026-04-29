L.B. Bohle at Interpack 2026

World renowned pharma process systems builder L.B. Bohle will exhibit a wide range of its advanced machinery at Interpack 2026 trade show in Düsseldorf.

L.B. Bohle has been a leading exhibitor at interpack, one of Europe’s leading packaging and process expos for many years. For 2026, it will exhibit under its own banner from Booth B41 In Hall 16 of the Düsseldorf Messe expo center.

Image Credit: L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH

Redesigned PM 1000 Container Blender

A centerpiece of the LB. Bohle stand will be the latest iteration of the innovative PM 1000 container blender with its highly integrated design.

The best-selling PM 1000 has been redesigned for enhanced user convenience and functionality, with an even more compact footprint, lower energy consumption, easier maintenance features, and fully integrated electrical and operating systems that eliminate the need for an external control cabinet.

Portfolio of systems

L.B. Bohle will exhibit several highlights from its comprehensive portfolio, offering a perfect mix.

The BFS fluidised-bed granulator is set to be a highlight of the trade show. At Interpack, L.B. Bohle will present the BFS 240, a system that enables wet granulation, drying and pellet coating without the need for modifications.

Operating using the tangential spray process, the system offers advantages over those using the top spray process. The tangential nozzles are positioned on the lower wall of the product vessel, precisely spraying the particles where they have the highest velocity. Due to the circulating movements, the particles also travel the greatest drying path. This reduces the total granulation time, as spray times are shorter and drying efficiency is improved. Furthermore, granulation liquid can be saved.

Another advantage of BFS fluidised bed technology is that it is easy to operate and maintain. The process vessel can be fully swung open to allow direct, ground-level access to the filter baskets. The filters can be easily removed using a bayonet lock.

The PM 1000 will share the spotlight with the revolutionary

L.B. Bohle presents the BRC 25, a dry granulator that is highly regarded worldwide. L.B. Bohle relies on an electric motor for the drive system. The electromechanically driven rollers operate with extreme precision and require minimal maintenance. By contrast, other dry granulators on the market use hydraulic systems. Thanks to features such as assembly and disassembly in under ten minutes, quick screen changes and a standard WIP system, the BRC has quickly become a global success.

At Interpack, L.B. Bohle is presenting QbCon® 1, the optimal system for continuous wet granulation and drying. QbCon® 1 offers numerous advantages to our customers in their day-to-day operations, whether in research and development or in sample and small-batch production.

Unlike other market solutions, QbCon® 1 allows for an unlimited process runtime and cleans the filters during operation.

QbCon® 1 provides full process control to ensure consistent quality. Product quality can be continuously monitored throughout the process using Process Analytical Technology (PAT). Any deviations are detected immediately and can be eliminated. In the event of a fault, there is no need to discard entire batches, as less material that is out of specification (OOS) needs to be sorted out and product variability is reduced.

The BTM hammer mill from L.B. Bohle is a compact and versatile solution for research, development, batch production and continuous manufacturing. The system reliably processes powders, granules and agglomerates, and is particularly well-suited to difficult-to-grind active ingredients. Even tablets that do not meet specifications can be efficiently ground back into powder and reintroduced into the process. This reduces waste, lowers costs and increases productivity.

The BTM achieves a throughput of up to 1,500 kg/h at speeds ranging from 600 to 6,000 rpm.

L.B. Bohle is also showcasing the BTS 200, which has been optimised from a technical perspective. The BTS is used to calibrate the particle size of dry or moist products. This new flexible system offers greater ease of use, optimised CIP cleaning and reduced product loss thanks to its improved impeller geometry.

The laboratory coater BFC 5 can operate with three different drum sizes. As standard, the coater comes with two drums that allow for batch sizes of 2–6 litres and 5–13 litres, respectively. When used with a partition plate, the smaller drum enables batch sizes of 0.5 to 3 litres. Scale-up is, of course, guaranteed.

A modular nozzle head with up to four nozzles, depending on the application, ensures flexibility and excellent coating results.

L.B. Bohle at Interpack:

Hall16B41

https://www.lbbohle.com/interpack