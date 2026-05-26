L.B. Bohle at Interpack in Düsseldorf

A world premiere and numerous exhibits are set to attract an international trade audience.

Image Credit: L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH

• Machinery manufacturer L.B. Bohle is presenting a broad product portfolio featuring eight processing machines at Interpack, the leading trade fair.

Despite turbulence in several regions, global demand from the pharmaceutical industry remains stable.

• Strong order backlog: Production capacity is fully utilised until the end of 2026.

514 square metres of exhibition space, eight machines, a world premiere: Pharmaceutical machinery manufacturer L.B. Bohle Maschinen und Verfahren GmbH from Ennigerloh showcased its products at Interpack, the leading global trade fair in Düsseldorf. 'We are showcasing our entire portfolio of process machines here,' says Tim Remmert, Execuitive Director Sales. Following record sales of around 80 million euros in 2025, he anticipates further growth in 2026 due to the robust order backlog.

With around 2,800 exhibitors, Interpack remains one of the leading trade fairs for process and packaging technology. “We successfully showcased our technologies at our 514-square-metre stand,” says Managing Director Tim Remmert. Thanks to its tried-and-tested two-storey design and well-established communication and catering concept, L.B. Bohle created the ideal conditions for a successful trade show visit and in-depth discussions with international visitors about the exhibits and technologies.

"We showcased a comprehensive range from our portfolio with a total of eight machines for wet and dry granulation, grinding and screening, mixing, tablet coating, and product handling. The BFS 240 fluidized bed system was particularly eye-catching,” says Tim Remmert.

Premiere: PM Container Mixer Technically Optimized and Featuring a New Design

The best-selling PM container mixer was presented at Interpack as a world premiere, featuring a new design and technical optimizations. “Our container mixers are used in production facilities worldwide. We are confident that the new generation will also find its way into numerous production lines,” said the sales director. Also on display in Düsseldorf were the QbCon® 1 continuous-operation wet granulation and drying unit in combination with an HS 500 SL lifting column; the BRC 25 and BRC 100 dry granulators; the BTM 150 hammer mill; the BTS 200 screening system; and the BFS 240 fluidized bed system.

Strong Order Book in 2026

In fiscal year 2025, L.B. Bohle achieved a record revenue of around 80 million euros. "We also expect growth in the current fiscal year, as the robust order backlog guarantees full production through the end of 2026," reports Tim Remmert. However, current market developments are marked by uncertainty, reluctance to invest, tariffs, and wars in Ukraine and Iran.

A Solid Foundation Amid Uncertainty in Asia

Business in Asia, especially in India, has been encouraging recently. "But the war in Iran and the disrupted supply chain in the Strait of Hormuz have created significant uncertainty in the region," Remmert explains. He hopes that the otherwise stable pharmaceutical industry will not be affected too greatly.