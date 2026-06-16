Leica Biosystems launches AI-powered digital pathology solution in Europe, Middle East and Africa

VISTA, CA – June 15, 2026 – Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company and a global leader in end-to-end anatomic and digital pathology solutions, is expanding the availability of its Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company and a global leader in end-to-end anatomic and digital pathology solutions, is expanding the availability of its Aperio GT Elite digital scanner into the EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) region following its March US launch. Designed for high-throughput workflows, the system helps laboratories scale digital pathology adoption through faster scanning and integrated AI-powered quality control. The expansion reflects growing market demand for more connected digital and computational pathology workflows in research environments.

Image Credit: Leica Biosystems

The Aperio GT Elite solution is designed for high-throughput digital pathology scanning, helping laboratories improve workflow efficiency and reduce manual intervention. Embedded SmartScan™ technology uses barcode-driven intelligence to apply optimal scan settings automatically, enabling mixed slides to be processed seamlessly in a single run without manual sorting or adjustments. With speeds of up to 103 slides per hour and slide scan times as fast as 22 seconds per slide*, the system provides the automation and throughput required for routine, high-volume use, while helping laboratories work with greater confidence in results.

“The strong market response following the US launch of the Aperio GT Elite solution, combined with the growing demand for digital and AI-enabled pathology workflows, has accelerated our expansion into EMEA,” said Naveen Chandra, Vice President and General Manager of Digital Pathology at Leica Biosystems. “As laboratories scale digital pathology adoption, they need solutions that combine throughput, workflow efficiency, and confidence in image quality. The Aperio GT Elite solution delivers high-throughput scanning with integrated quality control as part of Leica Biosystems’ broader digital pathology portfolio. With solutions spanning the entire anatomic pathology workflow, Leica Biosystems is uniquely positioned to help laboratories streamline operations, reduce rescans, and enable digital pathology adoption at enterprise scale.”

When paired with Aperio iQC software, the Aperio GT Elite scanner brings AI‑powered quality control directly into the scanning workflow. The software automatically detects common whole slide imaging artifacts and alerts users while slides are still on the scanner, helping address issues before costly rework and time are required.

Leica Biosystems will showcase the Aperio GT Elite solution on Thursday, June 18, at booth #26 during the European Congress on Digital Pathology 2026 (ECDP) in Graz, Austria. Attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to experience this industry-first system firsthand and explore the breadth of Leica Biosystems’ portfolio.

For more information on the Aperio GT Elite solution and the full digital and computational portfolio from Leica Biosystems, click here

*15mm x 15mm @40x. For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in end-to-end anatomic and digital pathology solutions. The company offers a comprehensive product range for each step in the pathology process, from sample preparation and staining to imaging and reporting. As the only company to own the full workflow from biopsy to diagnosis, Leica Biosystems is uniquely positioned to break down the barriers between each step. The company’s mission of ‘Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives’ is at the heart of its corporate culture. Leica Biosystems is proud to be a Danaher Corporation subsidiary. Learn more at www.leicabiosystems.com

About Danaher