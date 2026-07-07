The biggest challenges of designing high-precision systems with natural refrigerants

insights from industry Ken MacKenzie Senior Sales Advisor Huber Kältemaschinenbau SE

In this interview, News Med talks to Ken MacKenzie about the engineering challenges of using natural refrigerants like R-290 and CO 2 in high-precision temperature control systems.

What makes natural refrigerants a future-proof choice for temperature control technology?

Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HCFCs) are being phased out due to their negative environmental impact, especially their destructive impact on the ozone layer. The “Kigali Amendment”, the “EU F-Gas regulations”, and the “U.S. EPA refrigerant transition rules” are enforcing the phase out of CFCs and HCFCs, which will make servicing and repairs to systems that use these refrigerants either very expensive or simply not possible.

Why is the EU F-Gas Regulation such an important turning point for laboratories and industry?

The EU F-gas regulation changes refrigeration, cooling, and heat-pump technology from a mostly performance-driven market into one heavily shaped by climate policy. The regulation strongly encourages movement toward natural refrigerants (NR) such as CO 2 (R-744), Propane (R-290), and Ammonia.

For our customers, the type of refrigerant used is now part of capital planning and risk management, including maintenance.

How do natural refrigerants like propane R-290 and CO 2 R-744 compare with synthetic refrigerants in performance?

Natural refrigerants can match and outperform synthetic refrigerants. Propane (R-290) has a high coefficient of performance (COP), meaning that it requires lower compressor energy consumption and has very efficient heat-transfer characteristics. CO 2 (R-744) is also a very efficient refrigerant, with exceptional heat-recovery properties, though it requires high pressure for operation.

What are the main technical challenges when designing high-precision systems with natural refrigerants?

Propane (R-290) is flammable. In smaller benchtop units, the quantities required to charge the refrigeration system are very low and require no additional safety considerations. However, larger systems may require leak detection sensors. At Huber, we have been using propane as a refrigerant since 1976.

CO 2 requires high pressures, which means the piping in the refrigeration system must be capable of working at these elevated pressures, with particular attention when welding pipe junctions.

Image Credits: Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau SE

How much do temperature control units negatively impact the environment?

One chlorine (Cl) atom from a CFC can destroy roughly 10,000–100,000 ozone molecules. Some CFCs remain active for 50–100+ years, and so even tiny atmospheric concentrations of CFCs can produce major ozone depletion. This is why CFCs became one of the most environmentally damaging industrial chemicals ever widely used

What role does energy efficiency play in making temperature control systems more sustainable?

Energy efficiency has been one of the most important factors in making temperature-control systems at Huber. Improving efficiency reduces greenhouse gas emissions, operating costs, electrical infrastructure demand, and waste heat generation. For laboratories and industry, energy efficiency often matters just as much as refrigerant choice.

Why is long-term serviceability and refrigerant availability important for customers investing in new equipment?

Long-term serviceability and refrigerant availability are critical because temperature-control equipment is usually a long-life capital investment. Huber units have an exceptionally long operating life: often over 20 years.

If a system cannot be economically serviced throughout its lifetime, the total cost and operational risk can become much higher than the original purchase price.

In which laboratory or industrial applications do sustainable temperature control systems have the biggest impact?

Sustainable temperature-control systems have the biggest impact in applications that are either critical or require that the unit be operated 24/7. As examples, long-term thermal stability testing when a unit must cycle over a wide temperature range for 12 months; production facilities - especially in the semiconductor industry - where units are operated on automated production/test lines; or when a unit is used as the chilled water supply in a laboratory.

Image Credits: Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau SE

What does “100 % future-proof” mean from a scientific and engineering perspective?

CFCs and HCFCs are becoming increasingly unavailable and are expected to be phased out soon. Systems that use these refrigerants will become, at minimum, very expensive to repair as the refrigerants become scarce, or impossible to repair as the refrigerant may no longer be available. Conversely, systems that use natural refrigerants comply with all current (and foreseeable future) environmental regulations.

Looking ahead, what innovations do you expect next in sustainable refrigeration and temperature control technology?

Improvements in efficiency, such as increased cooling powers with no extra energy consumption, and the increasing extension of components for CO 2 -based systems. These developments will make it possible to extend CO 2 -based systems to lower scales.

About Ken MacKenzie

Ken MacKenzie is a Senior Sales Advisor at Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau SE. In this role, he provides strategic sales guidance and supports the company's international sales activities.

Previously, he served as an International Sales Manager and Sales Director, where he played a key role in expanding Huber's global customer relationships and market presence.

About Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau SE

Peter Hub er Kältemaschinenbau was established in 1968 by Peter Huber as one of the first enterprises specialized in the development and construction of temperature control systems. Today our company employs around 450 people at the headquarters in Offenburg, the 'Tango Factory'.

We are a technology leader for high-precision thermoregulation solutions in research and industry. Our products ensure precise temperature control in laboratories, pilot plants, and production processes throughout the whole world from -125 °C to +425 °C. In addition, we develop and produce circulators as well as classic heating and cooling thermostats. For numerous applications in the automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, aerospace, semiconductor, and biotechnology industries, we supply customized special equipment, which is realized in close cooperation with our customers.

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