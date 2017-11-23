Amazon Filters offers SupaPore H0P filters for fermentation applications

November 23, 2017

SupaPore H0P filters from Amazon Filters have been specifically designed for venting applications on tanks and vessels and for the filtration of inlet gas and off-gas in fermentation applications.

Supplied as cartridges - SupaPore H0P cartridge filters contain a very fine rated borosilicate glass fiber media surface modified with fluoropolymer to provide excellent hydrophobic properties. This ensures high flow rates and low-pressure drops are achieved under a wide range of conditions. SupaPore H0P filters are available in a range of cartridge formats including screw thread junior filters.

Related Stories

The use of hydrophobic media in SupaPore H0P cartridges helps prevent the filter from wetting-out during use. This is critical in applications where water vapor is present to ensure that air flow into and out of the equipment is maintained. Typical applications that will benefit from the SupaPore H0P filters include tanks containing liquids at elevated temperatures, autoclaves where steam may come into contact with the filter and gas and air filtration in fermentation processes. The high flow characteristics of SupaPore H0P filters allow the use of smaller filters keeping costs to a minimum.

All SupaPore filter cartridges are manufactured under strict quality control with batch number identification, giving full traceability on all components. The validated performance of SupaPore H0P filters assures effective removal of bacteria.

Source:

https://www.amazonfilters.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags:

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Cell mechanics was already of interest very early on to people who were using the AFM. The AFM was invented in 1986 and the first biological samples, both proteins and lipid molecules, were investigated around 1989 and the first time cells were investigated was around 1990.

Applying AFM to study the viscoelastic properties of cells

Using AFM to study cancer cells

I run a core facility for AFM techniques, biological medical applications. My research is focussed on in the interaction of platelets and cancer cells.

Using AFM to study cancer cells

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »