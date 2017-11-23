Amazon Filters offers SupaPore H0P filters for fermentation applications

SupaPore H0P filters from Amazon Filters have been specifically designed for venting applications on tanks and vessels and for the filtration of inlet gas and off-gas in fermentation applications.

Supplied as cartridges - SupaPore H0P cartridge filters contain a very fine rated borosilicate glass fiber media surface modified with fluoropolymer to provide excellent hydrophobic properties. This ensures high flow rates and low-pressure drops are achieved under a wide range of conditions. SupaPore H0P filters are available in a range of cartridge formats including screw thread junior filters.

The use of hydrophobic media in SupaPore H0P cartridges helps prevent the filter from wetting-out during use. This is critical in applications where water vapor is present to ensure that air flow into and out of the equipment is maintained. Typical applications that will benefit from the SupaPore H0P filters include tanks containing liquids at elevated temperatures, autoclaves where steam may come into contact with the filter and gas and air filtration in fermentation processes. The high flow characteristics of SupaPore H0P filters allow the use of smaller filters keeping costs to a minimum.

All SupaPore filter cartridges are manufactured under strict quality control with batch number identification, giving full traceability on all components. The validated performance of SupaPore H0P filters assures effective removal of bacteria.