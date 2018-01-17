BMG LABTECH’s Australian office celebrates 20 years of innovation and growth in APAC region

This year, BMG LABTECH’s Australian office celebrates 20 years of innovation and steady growth. The office was established in January 1998 to support Australia and the APAC region, offering excellent sales and customer service for BMG LABTECH’s wide range of dedicated and multi-mode microplate readers.

“Since its incorporation there have been many changes at BMG LABTECH. We have grown and developed into a premium company, offering the very best in customer support for the high quality German designed and built range of microplate readers. 2018 marks a milestone year in which I anticipate further growth by enhancing our offering to new customers and continuing our dedicated support to our loyal customer base”, says James Balmer, Managing Director BMG LABTECH P/L.

“In the ‘-omnics’ era of science, microplate readers are at the core of life-science applications. BMG LABTECH worldwide is positioned at the forefront of these technologies due to the company’s ongoing collaboration with its customers. This has led to the development of innovative and unique technologies in microplate reading”, adds James. “BMG LABTECH also recognizes the importance of customer support, providing a highly qualified and fully trained team including applications specialists, engineers and a dedicated focus on technical support. We also offer applications support for the lifetime of all our instrumentation, something that we know adds considerable value to our customer base”.

To celebrate this significant milestone, there will be various events and promotions for BMG LABTECH’s APAC customers throughout the year. Stay tuned and join in the celebrations!