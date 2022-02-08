VANTAstar Microplate Reader from BMG LABTECH

The VANTAstarTM is a compact microplate reader conceived for ease-of-use and flexibility.

This multi-mode reader provides the perfect detection platform for a wide range of applications in basic research and life sciences. The combination of BMG LABTECH´s patented dual LVF MonochromatorTM system, UV/vis absorbance spectrometer and filters ensures full wavelength flexibility. In addition, the Enhanced Dynamic Range (EDR) technology combined with a fast full-plate auto-focus significantly improves usability and enables an effortless detection setup.

Atmospheric Control Unit, temperature incubation, multiple shaking, well scan and reagent injectors make the VANTAstar the ideal platform for any live cell-based assay.

Features