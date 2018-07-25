German high-school life science laboratory receives FLUOstar Omega microplate reader from BMG LABTECH

July 25, 2018

On Thursday, the 20th of July, the high-school life science laboratory in Ohlsbach, Germany received a FLUOstar® Omega microplate reader donated by BMG LABTECH. The device enables the young scientists to expand their research capabilities. Application Specialists Andrea Krumm and Jendrik Marbach, representing BMG LABTECH, handed over the microplate reader to Tobias Stadelmann, high-school graduate of Marta-Schanzenbach-Gymnasium, from the student lab. The aim of the lab is to give young scholars of mathematics, computer science, life science and technology the possibility to work on their own research projects.

Related Stories

The initial contact between the company and the high-school lab was established at the Analytica exhibition 2018 in Munich. As things developed Andrea Krumm and Mario Schneider from BMG LABTECH visited the laboratory in nearby Ohlsbach. In return the students visited the microplate reader specialist in Ortenberg. Agreement was quickly reached in supporting the project with a plate reader.

Tobias Stadelmann is very delighted about the support of BMG LABTECH:

The BMG LABTECH plate reader allows us an efficient and professional evaluation of various biological experiments. It is a huge gain for our lab. We’d like to thank BMG LABTECH. With this donation, the company shows regional responsibility and commitment to training the next generation of scientist and to supporting the region Ortenau as a scientific location".

The young researchers already achieved remarkable results in different natural science competitions such as “Jugend forscht” and the “BioValley Award” which allows the participation of students from the regions North-West Switzerland, Alsace (France) and Southern Baden (Germany).

With this donation BMG LABTECH is investing in young scientists and shows regional social commitment.

Source:

https://www.bmglabtech.com/bmg-labtech-donates-microplate-reader-to-local-high-school-life-science-laboratory/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Versatile automated microplate sample screening applications: an interview with Tobias Pusterla
BMG LABTECH doubles manufacturing area to meet global demand for microplate reader products
BMG LABTECH celebrates 21 years of customer service excellence in the UK
Latest Atmospheric Control Unit now available for BMG LABTECH’s budget-friendly product line
Four iGEM undergraduate competition teams supported by BMG Labtech
BMG LABTECH show off new colour scheme to be implemented on all products
BMG LABTECH’s Australian office celebrates 20 years of innovation and growth in APAC region

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

More Content from BMG LABTECH GmbH

See all content from BMG LABTECH GmbH
You might also like... ×
BMG LABTECH develop world's first gas ramping function to mimic in vitro ischaemia/reperfusion conditions in a microplate reader